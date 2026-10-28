Libyan Representative Calls Baku Conference Key For Anti-Corruption Efforts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The conference taking place in Baku is an important opportunity to exchange experiences in the areas of combating corruption, preventing money laundering, and asset recovery, the Director of the General Department for Anti-Money Laundering and Asset Recovery, Advisor to the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority of Libya on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ibrahim Abdelkader, told reporters, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He noted that the conference was organized to a high professional standard and provided participants with an opportunity to share their experiences with other delegations.

“We are pleased to be in Baku and to participate in this conference. The organizers are conducting the event to a high professional standard. Here, we are both sharing our own experiences and learning from those of other participants,” he said.

According to him, the Libyan delegation is sharing the experience of the country's relevant anti-corruption agency and attaches great importance to establishing ties with other participants.

“We are here to share our experience in the areas of anti-corruption, money laundering prevention, and asset recovery. We are pleased to establish contacts with other participants. I would like to thank you for the warm welcome in Baku and wish the organizers of this interesting conference every success,” Ibrahim Abdelkader added.