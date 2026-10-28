Turkmenistan, IMF Discuss Economic Cooperation And Expertise Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed prospects for further cooperation, focusing on economic development and the exchange of international expertise.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Anna Bordon, IMF mission chief for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, held in Ashgabat today.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of cooperation with international financial institutions in strengthening macroeconomic stability, improving economic mechanisms and exploring modern approaches to addressing economic challenges.

Turkmenistan has been a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since September 1992. The fund conducts regular assessments of the country's economy under its Article IV consultation process and provides technical assistance to government institutions on economic policy, public financial management, monetary operations, financial supervision and statistics.

In May 2026, the IMF's Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center supported Turkmenistan's Ministry of Finance and Economy in advancing medium-term and program-based budgeting reforms. The fund's technical assistance has also covered tax administration, including the development of an IT strategy, and potential improvements to monetary policy implementation and financial sector supervision.

Following its June 2026 mission to Ashgabat, the IMF estimated Turkmenistan's economic growth at 3.6% in 2025 and projected growth of 2.4% for 2026. The fund identified hydrocarbon-sector capacity constraints and structural inefficiencies as factors weighing on the medium-term outlook, while recommending improvements in public financial management, economic statistics, and private sector development.