XCOM RAN Wins The Gold Stevie® 2026 Award For Technology Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCOM RAN by Globalstar has been named the winner of the Gold StevieAward for Technology Innovation of the Year in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. XCOM RAN was recognized for its advanced private 5G solution that provides the essential foundation for autonomous operations and Physical AI in manufacturing and logistics environments.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence honor excellence in artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, financial technology, healthcare technology, business technology, communications technology, green technology, manufacturing technology, and many other industries. Organizations of every size-public and private, for-profit and nonprofit-from anywhere in the world are eligible to participate.

XCOM RAN was one of more than 700 nominations from organizations in 37 nations and territories that were evaluated this year by more than 180 technology and business professionals serving as judges. Winners were selected based on the average scores assigned during the independent judging process.

“As organizations embrace automation, intelligent systems, and Physical AI, the network has become a critical foundation for innovation,” said Tamer Kadous, General Manager, XCOM RAN Business Unit at Globalstar.“This Gold Stevie Award validates the innovation behind XCOM RAN and our vision for the future of private wireless. As organizations demand greater capacity, reliability and security from their networks, XCOM RAN is redefining what private 5G can deliver and helping customers build smarter, more connected autonomous operations on their path to physical AI.”

XCOM RAN is a comprehensive private 5G solution designed to support AI-driven industrial automation and mobile robotics. With low latency and enterprise-grade reliability, it provides the foundational infrastructure needed to power physical AI across complex industrial environments. The end-to-end wireless connectivity solution enables devices in smart warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics hubs to move seamlessly throughout a site while maintaining continuous, high-performance connectivity, regardless of facility size or number of connected devices.

According to the Stevie Awards judging committee, XCOM RAN received high marks for“redefining private 5G networking” through its groundbreaking Supercell architecture that delivers up to four times greater network capacity, seamless mobility, and ultra-reliable connectivity for industrial AI, automation, robotics, and mission-critical operations.

The judges cited the solution's unique combination of architectural innovation, deployment simplicity, and spectrum leadership. They highlighted its exclusive access to licensed Band n53 spectrum through Globalstar, support for other private and shared spectrum bands, and its server-centric Open RAN design, which simplifies deployment, reduces network complexity, and enables scalable, cost-effective private wireless implementations across factories, warehouses, ports, and logistics facilities.

Manufacturing, warehouse and facilities operators benefit from faster time-to-operation, lower implementation costs and a consistent network design that scales across multiple distribution centers and fulfillment facilities to deliver the optimal platform for Physical AI.

Stevie Award winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Oct. 28 at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie® Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at .

About XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN by Globalstar provides next-generation private 5G wireless connectivity that supports mobile robotics, connected workers and autonomous operations in industrial and mission-critical environments. Designed to support demanding physical AI and automation requirements, XCOM RAN delivers flawless connectivity and higher capacity through its differentiated software-defined, Supercell architecture operating in spectrum bands n48, n53 and n78. The solution simplifies deployment and management, providing the infrastructure required to power AI-driven operations at scale. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Media Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for XCOM RAN

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