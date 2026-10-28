Employee-Owned Core Products Celebrates Wisconsin Manufacturing And The People Behind Its Comfort Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wisconsin-based manufacturer highlights employee longevity, skilled craftsmanship, and 32 years of Wisconsin operations during Manufacturing Month and Employee Ownership Month

OSCEOLA, Wis., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Manufacturing Month and Employee Ownership Month conclude, Core Products International recognizes the skilled employees behind its orthopedic, therapeutic, and comfort products, underscoring a workforce where nearly half (49%) of employees have been with the company for 10 years or more.









Founded in Minnesota in 1988 and relocated to Wisconsin in 1994, Core Products has evolved from developing its first cervical support pillow into a manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic supports, therapeutic pillows, hot and cold therapy products, and other comfort solutions.

“Manufacturing is much more than equipment and production workflows - it's about the people behind the products,” said Robert Cooper, President of Core Products International.“Our employees bring tremendous knowledge, skill and pride to the work they do. Their commitment to quality is evident in the products we deliver to our customers every day.”

Employee Ownership and Decades of Experience

Core Products is an employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which gives eligible employees the opportunity to share in the company's success.

Employee longevity reflects the company's experienced workforce. According to Core Products' 2026 employee tenure records, 49% of employees have served 10 years or more, 25% have served at least 20 years, and 13% have been with the company for 30 years or longer.

As a member of the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) and The ESOP Association, Core Products participates in a national community supporting employee-owned businesses. According to the NCEO, approximately 6,411 U.S. companies maintained ESOPs, covering 15.1 million participants, based on the latest available federal data analyzed in its January 2026 report.

“Being employee-owned means our success is something we share,” said Deb Steigauf, Operations Manager at Core Products.“There's a sense that the work we do matters not only to the customer receiving the product, but to everyone here who helped make it.”

Wisconsin Manufacturing: 32 Years of Skilled Craftsmanship

Manufacturing continues to play a vital role in Wisconsin's economy. According to Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the industry contributes approximately $73.8 billion to the state's gross domestic product and employs one in six Wisconsin workers.

Core Products has maintained Wisconsin manufacturing operations since 1994, with facilities in Osceola and Chetek, Wisconsin, along with a Therapeutica facility in Canada.

Its manufacturing capabilities include sewing, fiber processing, foam fabrication, assembly, and packaging, which support both Core Products' orthopedic and comfort products and its contract manufacturing services.

Core Products is also featured by the Buy American Campaign, an organization that highlights American manufacturers and helps consumers discover companies supporting domestic manufacturing.

As Core Products approaches four decades in business, the company remains firmly committed to its Wisconsin operations, employee ownership, and the skilled professionals who bring its products to life.

“Our products ultimately serve a deeply human purpose - helping people feel more comfortable,” said Phillip Mattison, founder of Core Products International.“That starts with the people who design, sew, manufacture, assemble, package and support those products. We're proud of what they accomplish here in Wisconsin.”

About Core Products International

Founded in Minnesota in 1988 and based in Wisconsin since 1994, Core Products International, Inc. is an employee-owned manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic, therapeutic, and comfort products. Headquartered in Osceola, Wisconsin, the company serves healthcare professionals, distributors, retailers, and consumers with products designed around its mission of Making Your Life More Comfortable.

Core Products is a member of the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) and The ESOP Association.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

Creative Manager

Core Products International, Inc.

Phone: 800-365-3047

Email: ...

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