Mobilicom To Showcase Cybersecure Portfolio Highlighting Newly Launched Swarmix At ARC WEPTAC Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company To Demonstrate End-To-End Uncrewed System Solutions and Spotlight Its Autonomous Swarming Technology to Military Representatives and Tier-1 Defense OEMs.

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB) (“Mobilicom” or the“Company”), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, today announced its participation in the annual Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference (ARC WEPTAC) and Domestic Capability Priorities (DCP) conference, taking place October 26–30, 2026, at the Tucson Convention Center and Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona.

"Participating in ARC WEPTAC provides an important opportunity to engage directly with military leaders and defense decision-makers." said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. "Following the launch of SwarmiX, we are bringing our next-generation mesh networking technology directly to military stakeholders and defense manufacturers developing coordinated drone fleets and swarms. As defense operations increasingly rely on interconnected autonomous platforms, secure, resilient and scalable communications are essential to mission success. Mobilicom is well positioned to deliver these critical capabilities to U.S. and allied forces."

Hosted annually by the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC), ARC WEPTAC brings together military warfighters, tacticians, and defense industry leaders to analyze operational capability gaps, mission shortfalls, and modernization priorities for the National Guard Bureau's Modernization Book. The event is co-located with the Air Force Innovation Expo (AIX).

At the conference, Mobilicom will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end software and hardware solutions. Following its recent formal commercial launch, Mobilicom will feature live presentations and technical briefings of SwarmiX, its advanced autonomous swarm management system. Mobilicom's team will highlight SwarmiX's scalable multi-node connectivity, high-bandwidth data transmission and resilient communications capabilities for operations in contested electromagnetic environments to military representatives, procurement leads, and Tier-1 defense contractors.

SwarmiX is designed to support the industry's transition from individually operated drones toward interconnected fleets and swarms, enabling multiple autonomous platforms to share mission-critical video, sensor and command data. By presenting SwarmiX alongside Mobilicom's proven cybersecure datalinks, electronic warfare protection and cybersecurity solutions, the Company highlights its evolution into a comprehensive digital infrastructure platform for small autonomous defense systems.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated capabilities, functionality and performance of SwarmiX; trends in the adoption of autonomous fleets and drone swarms; the potential demand for secure communications solutions for autonomous systems; the Company's ability to meet the needs of military and defense customers; and potential market opportunities for the Company's products and technologies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

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