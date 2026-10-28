Ferrellgas And Operation Warm To Give More Than 350 Flagstaff Children New Winter Coats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 29, more than 350 students at Thomas Elementary School will head home in new winter coats, just as Flagstaff's cold season sets in. The coats come through a partnership between Ferrellgas and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides brand-new essential apparel to children in need.

“Flagstaff winters are no joke, and our team sees that firsthand every day we're out serving customers,” said Brian Zapanta, General Manager with Ferrellgas.“Keeping families warm is what we do, and this partnership lets us extend that to the kids in our community. We're proud to work with Operation Warm to make sure these students have what they need to show up warm and ready to learn.”

This initiative is designed to help children feel comfortable, included, and ready to engage in school and everyday life. Through its core programs-coats, shoes, and sports bras-Operation Warm delivers the first layer of confidence every child deserves. Since 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have served more than 7.2 million children in more than 4,000 communities across North America.

“When children have access to essential apparel, they gain more than physical comfort: they gain confidence, a sense of belonging, and the opportunity to fully participate alongside their peers,” said Brenda Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Operation Warm.“Partners like Ferrellgas make it possible for us to reach kids right where they are, and we're grateful for their commitment to the Flagstaff community.”

Event Information: Media is welcome to attend.

Thursday, October 29

Thomas Elementary School

3330 E Lockett Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Photo opportunity: Students receiving and trying on their new coats.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2026. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at . For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope to under-resourced children through basic need programs that connect them to vital community resources. For more than 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation.

Media Inquiries:

Ferrellgas contact:

Sarah Knight

...

816-407-8100

Operation Warm contact:

Emily Allegrucci

...

610.388.2500