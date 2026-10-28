Tidal Energy Market To Reach $0.1985 Billion At 31.4% CAGR Through 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects, the globalThe global tidal energy market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand for renewable electricity, the need to diversify energy sources, and growing investments in marine energy technologies. The expansion of offshore renewable energy infrastructure and the push toward decarbonization are creating favorable conditions for tidal energy deployment. Additionally, predictable tidal power generation, advancements in tidal stream turbines, and supportive government policies are encouraging the development of commercial-scale projects. As a result, demand for tidal energy solutions is increasing, aligning with the global transition toward cleaner and more reliable power-generation systems. Tidal energy technologies are increasingly deployed as predictable renewable power-generation solutions across coastal electricity networks, island grids, remote communities, and hybrid renewable energy systems. Demand is further supported by the modernization of coastal energy infrastructure, increasing focus on energy security, and the integration of tidal power with battery storage and other renewable sources. Europe remains an important market, supported by established marine energy research capabilities, demonstration projects, and government-backed funding, while North America and Asia Pacific are witnessing growing interest through pilot deployments, coastal electrification initiatives, and investments in marine renewable energy. Emerging opportunities in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and other coastal regions are expected to support the continued development of the tidal energy market.

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Tidal Energy Market Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2031

2025 Market Size: USD 0.0405 BN

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.1985 BN

CAGR: 31.4% from 2026-2031

Region Highlight: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report scope: 60 Market Data Tables, 90 Figures, 310 Pages Key players: Andritz (Austria), Orbital Marine Power (UK), Nova (UK), Minesto AB (Sweden), Ampeak Energy (UK), HydroQuest (France), Magallanes Renovables, S.L. (Spain), ORPC, Inc. (US), Tocardo B.V. (Netherlands), SCHOTTEL Group (Germany), Inyanga Maritime Ltd. (UK), MAKO Energy (UK), Instream Energy Systems Corp. (Canada), Guinard Energies Nouvelles (France), EEL Energy (France), Kepler Energy (UK), Aquantis, Inc. (US), Jupiter Hydro Inc. (Canada), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tidal Technologies Ltd (UK), Tidal Stream Energy Ltd (UK), Yourbrook Energy Systems (Canada), QED Naval Limited (UK), and SeaQurrent (Netherlands)

By technology, the tidal range segment is expected to growth faster in the tidal energy market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing investments in tidal barrage and tidal lagoon projects, particularly in regions with favorable coastal conditions and high tidal ranges. Tidal range technologies offer predictable, highly reliable power generation by using the difference in water levels between high and low tides. Growing demand for low-carbon electricity, government support for marine renewable energy, and the need to diversify renewable energy sources are encouraging the development of tidal range projects. In addition, advancements in turbine efficiency, barrage design, environmental monitoring, and power-generation systems are improving the technical and economic feasibility of these projects. Europe remains an important market because of its strong marine energy capabilities and supportive renewable energy policies, while Asia Pacific and North America are seeing growing interest in tidal range technologies through demonstration projects and coastal renewable energy initiatives. Integrating tidal range power with energy storage and other renewable sources is also creating opportunities for more flexible and reliable electricity generation.

By application, utility-scale power generation is expected to account for the largest market share. Utility-scale power generation is emerging as a key application for tidal energy as countries seek to expand reliable, low-carbon electricity generation and diversify their renewable energy mix. Large-scale tidal projects can provide highly predictable output because tidal cycles are regular, making them complementary to variable renewables such as wind and solar. Growth in this segment is supported by increasing investments in marine renewable energy projects, government funding for tidal-energy demonstrations, and the development of grid-connected tidal arrays in coastal regions. Europe remains a major market because of its established marine energy ecosystem and supportive policies, while Asia Pacific is seeing growing deployment potential driven by rising electricity demand, coastal industrialization, and investments in renewable power infrastructure. In addition, improvements in tidal turbine efficiency, subsea electrical systems, and installation technologies are reducing project costs and improving the commercial viability of utility-scale projects. Integrating tidal power with battery storage and hybrid renewable-energy systems is further creating opportunities for a stable, dispatchable electricity supply.

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Europe is expected to maintain strong tidal energy growth due to increasing investments in marine renewable energy, supportive government policies, and the region's focus on decarbonization and renewable energy targets. The UK, France, and the Netherlands lead tidal energy development, supported by favorable coastal conditions, established marine energy research capabilities, and ongoing demonstration and commercial-scale projects. The UK is particularly important because of its extensive tidal resource potential and continued investment in tidal stream technologies and projects. France is also advancing tidal energy through demonstration projects and investments in marine renewable technologies. In addition, European countries are focusing on integrating tidal power with offshore wind, solar, and energy storage systems to improve grid stability and maximize renewable energy utilization. Advances in tidal turbines, subsea infrastructure, and installation methods are further improving the commercial viability of tidal energy projects across the region.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the global Tidal Energy Market include Andritz (Austria), Orbital Marine Power (UK), Nova (UK), Minesto AB (Sweden), Ampeak Energy (UK), HydroQuest (France), Magallanes Renovables, S.L. (Spain), ORPC, Inc. (US), Tocardo B.V. (Netherlands), SCHOTTEL Group (Germany), Inyanga Maritime Ltd. (UK), MAKO Energy (UK), Instream Energy Systems Corp. (Canada), Guinard Energies Nouvelles (France), EEL Energy (France), Kepler Energy (UK), Aquantis, Inc. (US), Jupiter Hydro Inc. (Canada), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tidal Technologies Ltd (UK), Tidal Stream Energy Ltd (UK), Yourbrook Energy Systems (Canada), QED Naval Limited (UK), and SeaQurrent (Netherlands).

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