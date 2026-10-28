Ferrellgas And Operation Warm To Give 350 Bay City Children New Winter Coats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BAY CITY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Oct. 30, more than 350 students at Washington Elementary School will start the season in brand-new coats. The coats come through a partnership between Ferrellgas and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides new essential apparel to children in need.

“Michigan kids know a long winter when they see one, and nobody should have to face it without a good coat,” said Sonya Grezeszak, General Manager with Ferrellgas.“Our team lives here, our kids go to school here, and we spend every winter helping Bay City families heat their homes. We want every one of these students to stay warm at the bus stop, at recess and everywhere in between.”

This initiative is designed to help children feel comfortable, included, and ready to engage in school and everyday life. Through its core programs-coats, shoes, and sports bras-Operation Warm delivers the first layer of confidence every child deserves. Since 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have served more than 7.2 million children in more than 4,000 communities across North America.

“A new coat does more than keep out the cold. It tells a child that their community is looking out for them,” said Brenda Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Operation Warm.“When kids feel warm and cared for, they show up to school ready to learn, play and connect with their classmates. Ferrellgas is helping make that possible for 350 students at Washington Elementary School, and we're thankful for their support.”

Event Information: Media is welcome to attend.

Friday, October 30

Washington Elementary School

1821 McKinley Ave, Bay City, MI 48708

Photo opportunity: Students receiving and trying on their new coats.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2026. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at . For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope to under-resourced children through basic need programs that connect them to vital community resources. For more than 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation.

Media Inquiries:

Ferrellgas contact:

Sarah Knight

...

816-407-8100

Operation Warm contact:

Emily Allegrucci

...

610.388.2500