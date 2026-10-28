One Day Left: Iconic Leadership Takes Center Stage At HMG Strategy's Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit

More than 120 technology executives, speakers and sponsors are already registered for a day of executive learning, candid peer discussions and high-value networking focused on Iconic Leadership, AI-driven enterprise reinvention, cybersecurity, data, workforce transformation and resilience.

Iconic Leadership in an AI-Driven World

At the forefront of tomorrow's program is Iconic Leadership, the leadership philosophy behind HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller's forthcoming seventh book, Iconic Leadership: Reimagining and Reinventing the Enterprise to Win in an AI-Driven World.

The summit will examine what it means to lead like a CEO of technology as AI, cybersecurity, data, workforce transformation and relentless disruption reshape the enterprise and raise expectations for today's technology leaders.

“The rules of leadership have changed forever,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “AI, cybersecurity, data and workforce transformation are redefining the enterprise and the role of the technology executive. Iconic leaders seize the AI advantage, reinvent their organizations and build the vision, resilience and trust required to win through relentless disruption.”

From Iconic Leadership to AI Innovation and Cyber Resilience

The executive panel “Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO – Designing the Future Workforce” will examine how technology executives can prepare their organizations, operating models and workforces for an increasingly AI-driven future. The discussion will feature senior technology leaders from Children's Hospital Colorado, Boeing, Shrieve and Johns Manville.

Another executive panel will explore how leaders are harnessing data, AI and strategic technologies to drive long-term business performance, featuring executives from United Launch Alliance, Apptio, an IBM Company, Sinch, SAP and Regions Bank, with Muller serving as moderator.

Cybersecurity will take center stage in “Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator,” featuring Craig Buesing, CISO at Gates Corporation; James Dasher, CISO at Jack in the Box; Lena Taylor, VP and CISO at Crocs; and Joe Austin, VP Global Solutions Architecture at Comcast Business. The discussion will explore how cybersecurity, identity and risk management can be transformed from defensive necessities into strategic business advantages.

Attendees will also participate in interactive executive roundtables addressing AI ethics and governance, workforce reskilling, cybersecurity, lessons learned from AI implementation and multigenerational workforce challenges, creating opportunities for candid peer-to-peer conversations and practical knowledge sharing.

View the Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit Agenda.

An Executive Community Already in the Room

Registered participants represent organizations across aerospace, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and other critical industries, including Boeing, United Launch Alliance, Children's Hospital Colorado, Liberty Energy, Johns Manville, EchoStar, Crocs, Prologis, CoorsTek, Gates Corporation, Microsoft, NTT DATA, Jack in the Box, City and County of Denver and Colorado Rockies Baseball Club, among others.

“The executives gathering in Denver are putting the principles of Iconic Leadership into practice across some of the nation's most important industries,” Muller added. “Tomorrow is an opportunity to learn directly from peers who are transforming their organizations, protecting the enterprise and preparing their people for what comes next. If you are a technology leader in Colorado or across the Rocky Mountain West, this is the community you want to be part of.”

Final Opportunity to Register

The 14th Annual Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit takes place tomorrow, October 29.

Qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, data and AI leaders, and senior technology executives may still apply for a complimentary executive pass.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Through its global network of CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and business technology executives, HMG Strategy delivers research, executive networking opportunities and world-class leadership summits focused on innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity and executive leadership.

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