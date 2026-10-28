Mediacom Communications Continues Annual Commitment To Breast Cancer Awareness And Fundraising

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications continued its longstanding commitment to breast cancer awareness and fundraising by participating in the annual Making Strides of Hudson Valley Walk. Team Mediacom raised $17,078 to support the cause, and the company matched the funds, bringing the total contribution to over $34,000.

The annual event brings together employees and their families at Mediacom's corporate headquarters to raise awareness and funds in support of the fight against breast cancer. Mediacom's continued participation reflects the company's commitment to meaningful community initiatives and to helping improve the lives of those affected by the disease.

Before the walk, attendees heard from two guest speakers who shared perspectives on the importance of breast cancer awareness, treatment, and survivorship. Gurvinder Sethi, MD, MBA, Regional Director, Optum NY/NJ – Oncology/Hematology, Rheumatology, Infusion Services, spoke about the importance of access to specialized care and continued efforts to support individuals navigating a cancer diagnosis. Veronica Connolly, a breast cancer survivor, also addressed attendees, offering her personal perspective on survivorship and the importance of support throughout the cancer journey.

Their remarks underscored the event's significance and the collective effort needed to support patients, survivors, and their families.

“We are proud of Team Mediacom's continued commitment to this important cause,” said Catherine Commisso, Vice Chair & Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Administration.“The dedication of our employees, combined with the company's matching contribution, demonstrates the impact we can make when we come together to support breast cancer awareness and those affected by the disease.”

Through its annual participation in Making Strides of Hudson Valley, Mediacom Communications continues to encourage employee engagement, strengthen community connections, and support efforts to raise awareness and funding for the fight against breast cancer.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is a family-owned broadband provider serving smaller markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, Mediacom has invested in the technology, infrastructure and people that keep communities connected and ready for what's next.

Powered by a fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers multi-gigabit services to more than 3 million households and businesses across 22 states, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. The Company delivers high-speed data, mobile, video and phone services to residential customers; scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers; and advertising and production services through its OnMedia brand. Grounded in the communities it serves, Mediacom combines the strength of a powerful network with a local, customer-focused approach. For more information, visit mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

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