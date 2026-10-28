AIUTA Launches The Fastest Virtual Try-On On The Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Flash generates virtual try-on looks in as little as 2 seconds, preserving garment details and the shopper's body shape.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIUTA, the fashion-native AI platform, today introduced Flash, its fastest virtual try-on (VTO) technology yet. Flash generates looks in as little as 2 seconds, preserving garment details and the shopper's body shape and proportions while maintaining the image quality of AIUTA's previous VTO version.Using a shopper's photo, Flash visualizes a single item or a complete outfit of up to five pieces. The speed helps shoppers move naturally from one look to the next, exploring more of a retailer's collection while they're still engaged.Flash generates results in 2–3 seconds under normal load, excluding photo upload and delivery time, which vary by location and network."Fashion teams spend months deciding how a product should look. Those decisions need to survive the try-on, and the result needs to arrive while the shopper still wants to see it," said Maísa Benatti, CEO of AIUTA. "With Flash, we're asking brands to judge speed and quality together. Bring us the products your team will be toughest on and put us to the test."That speed comes with continued attention to the details fashion teams scrutinize: prints, seams, textures, accessory shapes and hardware, alongside the shopper's own shape and proportions. AIUTA is inviting brands to compare source products and shopper photos directly with generated results.Earlier internal blind tests of AIUTA's VTO found it was preferred over the Google model tested in 57% of decisive votes and over FLUX Try-On in 71%, excluding ties. These tests preceded Flash and do not establish comparative results for Flash or cover every model offered by those providers.Fashion brands and retailers can try Flash at or contact AIUTA to arrange an evaluation with their own products.About AIUTAAIUTA builds fashion-native AI infrastructure for brands and retailers. Its platform brings together AI Studio imagery and virtual try-on to help teams create product content and show shoppers how products could look on them. Learn more at .

Alexis Fabbri

AIUTA

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AIUTA Launches the Fastest Virtual Try-On on the Market News Provided By AIUTA October 28, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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