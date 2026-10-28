Influential Women Showcases Shubhada Zunjarwad: Trading Tech For A Studio Where Creativity, Confidence, Community Grow

CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder, Artist, and Creative Director of ANFS Studio Draws on 22 Years of Technology Leadership to Build an Inclusive Art and Wellness Space in SunnyvaleSunnyvale, California – Shubhada Zunjarwad is the Founder and Creative Director of ANFS Studio, an inclusive art and wellness space in Sunnyvale designed to bring together art, connection, and joy. An artist and creative entrepreneur, she designs workshops and classes for children, teens, adults, and seniors, teaching painting, pencil sketching, and collaborative art with a focus on confidence, mindfulness, and connection. Her specialties include art education and creative workshops, painting and visual arts, pencil sketching and drawing, and creative entrepreneurship and studio management. ANFS Studio recently received a Best of 2026 award from ActivityHero, a recognition of the welcoming creative community she has built.Before founding the studio, Shubhada spent 22 years in the technology industry, first as a software engineer and later as a technical product leader. She held senior product management roles at Microsoft and Starbucks, where she led product innovation, managed cross-functional teams, and guided large-scale technology initiatives. Her background spans product design, user experience, and strategic execution. She earned a Master of Science from Old Dominion University, and she has completed professional certifications in product management and development, business planning, competitive and market analysis, product strategy and roadmaps, data analytics, persuasive communication, and leadership foundations.After two decades in technology, Shubhada chose to follow her passion for creativity and community. She founded ANFS Studio to create a space where people of every age could explore art without pressure or judgment. Through classes, themed events, partnerships with local artists, and community programs, she has built a growing artistic community.In addition to her studio work, Shubhada collaborates closely with local institutions to make creative experiences accessible to more residents. She works with the Sunnyvale Community Center, where she recently hosted a Rock Mandala art station at the annual HandsOnTheArts event, guiding around 300 children aged five and above in painting rocks. She also volunteers with the Sunnyvale Public Library, leading engaging art workshops-including an upcoming session on November 13 focused on Sand Art for teens. She speaks English, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, which helps her connect with the diverse families in her area.Shubhada attributes her success to discipline, creativity, resilience, and a commitment to empowering others. Her years in technology taught her the value of continuous learning and strong foundations, lessons she applies daily as a business owner and teacher. Her move into the arts allowed her to build a purpose-driven community where people can grow, connect, and express themselves. She sees her two careers not as separate chapters but as complementary experiences that together shape how she leads her studio.The best career advice Shubhada has received is to focus on the process rather than only on the outcome, and to treat mistakes as opportunities to learn. That guidance helped her move past perfectionism, take meaningful risks, and approach challenges as chances for innovation and leadership. It also shapes the way she teaches, encouraging students to enjoy each brushstroke and pencil line rather than worrying about a flawless final piece.For young women entering the arts, Shubhada's advice is to trust their inner voice, embrace the creative process, and refuse to let others define their potential. She reminds them that there is no perfect time and no required background for beginning a creative path. Every experience, she believes, offers a chance to learn and grow, and her own journey from technology to art is proof that it is never too late to begin.Shubhada sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as helping people reconnect with their creativity in an increasingly digital world. Many people feel creative anxiety, driven by pressure for perfection and the rise of automation. At the same time, she sees a valuable opportunity for art studios to offer hands-on experiences that encourage mindfulness, human connection, and personal growth, giving people a welcome break from their screens. At ANFS Studio, students of every age can slow down, work with their hands, and rediscover the simple satisfaction of creating something of their own alongside others.Mindfulness, authenticity, and a growth mindset are the values that matter most to Shubhada. She strives to create spaces where people feel valued and supported, and she hopes to help each student discover confidence and a unique voice through connection, learning, and self-expression. By blending the discipline of a technology leader with the heart of an artist, Shubhada Zunjarwad is helping her community rediscover the joy of creating and proving that creativity can flourish at any age.Learn More about Shubhada Zunjarwad:Through her Influential Women profile: or through ANFS Studio,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Showcases Shubhada Zunjarwad: Trading Tech For A Studio Where Creativity, Confidence, Community Grow News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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