JR Wealth Management Publishes Plain-Language Guide To Family Office Value, Costs, And Structure

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERSTM podcast.

Single-family, multi-family and coordinated offices compared, where the costs concentrate, and a function-by-function test of whether one is worth it.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JR Wealth Management today announced the publication of a new article explaining what a family office does, what it costs, and how families can test whether one makes sense for their circumstances.The article, "The Family Office, Explained: Value, Costs, Structure, and Roles," written by Jonathane Ricci, a wealth-orchestration attorney licensed in New York and Michigan, and published on jrwealthmanagement, describes a family office as the decision to give a family's financial life a dedicated staff and a single operating structure, and compares three forms: the single-family office, the multi-family office, and a virtual or coordinated office in which a lead coordinator directs external professionals.According to the article, a dedicated single-family office is commonly a seven-figure annual commitment once staff are hired, which is why rules of thumb place the threshold for one in the hundreds of millions of investable assets, while multi-family and coordinated models serve families well below that level. In place of rules of thumb, the article proposes a value test: list what the office would do, price the best alternative for each function, and assess what the integration itself is worth."A wealth manager oversees a portfolio. A family office, in any of its forms, oversees a financial life," Ricci said.The article also distinguishes discretion from concealment, noting that a family office maintains lawful confidentiality while meeting every disclosure and reporting obligation, and sets out a security checklist for any office: access controls, encryption, tested backups, and staff training against social engineering.Key themes covered in the article include:- The functions a family office performs and the three forms it can take- Where family office costs concentrate and how to test value function by function- The difference between discretion and concealmentThis article is published for educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult qualified professionals familiar with their specific facts.The full article is available at .About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides comprehensive, coordinated wealth management services for high-net-worth families and business owners, including Managed Legal ExpertiseTM, the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan. JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice. Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through licensed persons who are appropriately registered. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

Jonathane Ricci

JR Wealth Management

+18559468496 ext.

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JR Wealth Management Publishes Plain-Language Guide to Family Office Value, Costs, and Structure News Provided By JR Wealth Management October 28, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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