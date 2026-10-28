Grow Any Website On Autopilot With Fimo's Ready-Made Agents

Fimo

Built by the founders of Strapi, Fimo gives founders and marketers AI agents for SEO, GEO, translations, and content, running directly inside ChatGPT or Claude.

- Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of FimoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fimo, the AI website platform from the team behind Strapi (open-source Headless CMS), today launched ready-made agents that keep any AI-built website growing after launch. Fimo is now also available directly in ChatGPT and Claude, and coding agents can create and ship a live Fimo site before the person they're building it for has even signed up.Coding agents like Claude Code and Codex have made it easy for anyone to build a website. Fimo makes it easy to grow one, with agents that optimize and market the site around the clock.**Build it with ChatGPT, Claude, or Codex. Grow it with Fimo.**Fimo connects to any site built with Claude Code, Codex, Cursor or Lovable and puts autonomous agents to work on it:- Search engine optimization (SEO)- Generative engine optimization (GEO), so AI assistants cite the site- Content refreshes- Internal linking- Translations- Speed optimization, bug fixes and compliance checks- Anything else, through custom agents that anyone can describe in plain words“Coding agents put website building in the hands of marketers, but nobody gave them a way to grow what they built,” said Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of Fimo.“The people building company sites today are marketers who vibe code a fix on a Tuesday afternoon. They shouldn't need an engineer to keep that site ranking, accurate, and quoted by AI assistants. With Fimo, they build with the tools they already use, and our agents do the weekly work a team of specialists would.”**Keep Building While Your Agents Work: Fimo Customers Can Now Edit Websites inside ChatGPT and Claude**The Fimo MCP is now enabling customers to edit and improve their websites directly from ChatGPT and Claude on the web. Users can create sites, edit content, manage schemas, preview changes, publish, view images, and check analytics without leaving the chat.The integration brings Fimo's interface into the assistant too. It includes result cards, a sidebar app, a live side panel for approving changes, and confirmation steps before actions like publishing or deleting. The full Fimo workflow now runs inside the AI assistant people already use every day.“Marketers live in ChatGPT and Claude now,” Burgy added.“So that's where Fimo should be. You can ask for a new landing page, see it in a side panel, approve it and publish it, all in the same conversation.”**fimo: Get a live website, no sign-up wall**With fimo, a coding agent can create and ship a Fimo site before the human has a Fimo account. The agent runs fimo, builds the site, and hands the human a claim link. The human then has 72 hours to claim the project into their organization.This removes the biggest point of friction in AI-built websites: the signup wall between“the agent built it” and“it's live.”**How Fimo works**A developer or a coding agent connects an existing site to Fimo with one command. Nothing is rebuilt. The site keeps its code and framework, including Next, Astro, SvelteKit, React Router, Vite, and Nuxt, and the team edits text and images directly on the page.From there, ready-made agents run on a schedule. Small fixes go live on their own. Bigger changes arrive as a proposal with a preview, and nothing ships until someone on the team approves it. Every version is kept, so any change can be undone. Teams can also describe a custom agent in plain words and choose when it runs.Fimo is free to start at . Join us at 9AM PST, Oct 28th 2026, for a livestream demonstration of Fimo's latest capabilities at .**About Fimo**Fimo is the AI website platform for marketing teams. It connects to sites built with coding agents, makes them editable for non-developers, and runs autonomous agents that keep them optimized for search and AI answers. Fimo is available in ChatGPT, Claude and the coding tools teams already use. Fimo was founded by Pierre Burgy and Aurélien Georget, who previously built Strapi, the leading open-source headless CMS, with more than 70,000 GitHub stars. Learn more at [](/ )fimo.**Media contact**Kamilla LambotteFounding GTM at Fimo -...

Kamilla Lambotte

Fimo

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Grow Any Website on Autopilot with Fimo's Ready-made Agents News Provided By Fimo October 28, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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