Masters Of Legal Marketing Is Coming To South Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The November 5–6 Intake & Marketing Summit at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood pairs a focused day with a fall trip that's easy to reach and share with family.

- Zach Hoffman

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masters of Legal Marketing will hold its Intake & Marketing Summit on November 5–6 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event is exclusively for law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives, and attendance is limited. For firm leaders coming in from across the country, the setting is part of the draw.

Early November is a good time to be in South Florida. Fall weather is mild, and attendees can trade the start of colder months at home for a couple of days in the sun.

The location is also easy to reach. Hollywood sits between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, a short drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The resort is about 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale's beaches and 30 minutes from Miami.

Both days of the event take place on the resort property:

- Thursday, November 5: A welcome reception at the Davidoff Cigar Lounge, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with cigars, whisky, and wine

- Friday, November 6: The full-day Intake & Marketing Summit, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, onsite at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood in the Salon Ballroom

The destination makes it easier to bring family along. Spouses and family members can enjoy the resort's lagoon-style pool, spa, and restaurants, or head to the nearby beaches, while attendees are in session.

“We're asking firm leaders to step away from their practices for a couple of days,” said Zach Hoffman, Founder, President & CEO of Exults.“We want them to go home with better strategies and a trip they're glad they took.”

Friday's program brings attendees together with speakers including Hoffman; Jenn Gore, an attorney, entrepreneur, and business coach; Chad Mance of the Mance Law Firm, who will lead a session on Mastering Community Building; and Warren Struhl, a marketing and branding expert. The full agenda is available at MOLM, the home of Masters of Legal Marketing.

Law firm leaders can reserve their spot or request more information at MOLM today.

About Masters of Legal Marketing

Masters of Legal Marketing, an exclusive event for law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives. Built around one focused room and two high-value days, Masters of Legal Marketing brings firm leaders together with attorneys, entrepreneurs, and marketing experts to work through the issues that drive firm growth, from intake and performance data to marketing strategy and branding. Learn more at MOLM today.

Zach Hoffman

Exults

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Masters of Legal Marketing Is Coming to South Florida News Provided By Zach Hoffman, Exults October 28, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.