ANY.RUN Turns AI Into A SOC Performance Advantage With Faster Investigations And Stronger Detection

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANY, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, is bringing AI-powered automation, threat intelligence, and intelligent reporting together to help SOC teams uncover more threats, reduce investigation workload, and accelerate incident response. The company has demonstrated these capabilities through a real phishing investigation, showing how security teams can move from initial detection to actionable findings with less manual effort.

As alert volumes grow and attacks become more complex, SOC teams face increasing pressure to improve detection and response without expanding headcount. ANY addresses critical investigation bottlenecks with AI-powered capabilities that reduce manual work while keeping analysts in control.

navigates complex attack chains, opens attachments, follows embedded links, extracts URLs from QR codes, and solves CAPTCHAs. This helps uncover malicious behavior hidden behind user interactions without requiring analysts to reproduce every attack stage manually.

, available to Enterprise clients, connects sandbox findings with previous investigations and ANY Threat Intelligence. Analysts can quickly identify related infrastructure and expand investigations without repeating manual IOC research.

- combine technical evidence with AI Summary and AI Recommendations, helping analysts understand threats, identify next steps, and prepare more complete escalations with less effort.

See how SOC teams can use AI to accelerate investigations while managing its risks, demonstrated through a real phishing case on the ANY blog.

Across ANY's broader solutions, customers report %,, % --, %.

By combining AI-powered automation, faster threat interpretation, and actionable intelligence, ANY helps SOC teams address the bottlenecks behind these metrics, improving investigation capacity, accelerating response, and reducing pressure on senior analysts.

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ANY is a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, helping SOCs and MSSPs detect more threats, accelerate incident response, and reduce operational costs.

Through its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY combines AI-powered automation, interactive analysis, and actionable intelligence to reduce analyst workload, improve detection coverage, and increase SOC capacity without additional hiring.

ANY is trusted by more than 700,000 security professionals and 16,000 organizations worldwide.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

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ANY Turns AI Into a SOC Performance Advantage with Faster Investigations and Stronger Detection News Provided By ANYRUN FZCO October 28, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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