U.S. Light Energy Expands Land Leasing Opportunities To Include Battery Energy Storage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New battery storage leasing opportunities allow landowners to generate long-term income while supporting grid reliability and energy infrastructure.

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Light Energy (USLE), a renewable energy development company specializing in community solar and land leasing, is expanding its land leasing opportunities to include battery energy storage systems (BESS). The expansion provides property owners with another way to generate long-term income from vacant or underutilized land while supporting the nation's evolving energy infrastructure.Battery energy storage systems store electricity when supply is abundant and release it during periods of increased demand. These systems help improve grid reliability, manage fluctuations in electricity supply, and support the integration of renewable energy sources.Unlike traditional solar farms, battery storage facilities require relatively small parcels of land, often ranging from 1⁄3 to a full acre. Properties located near electrical substations or existing power infrastructure, and in urban environments,may be particularly suitable for development.Through U.S. Light Energy's battery storage leasing program, qualifying landowners can retain property ownership while receiving scheduled lease payments. Agreements typically span 20 to 30 years, providing opportunities for long-term income without requiring landowners to finance, construct, or maintain the energy storage equipment.U.S. Light Energy manages the development process, including property evaluations, environmental studies, permitting, construction, and ongoing operations. Each prospective site undergoes an individual assessment to determine its suitability based on location, grid access, zoning requirements, and physical characteristics.The expansion builds on the company's experience in renewable energy development and land leasing, offering additional opportunities for property owners to participate in the growing energy storage sector.Landowners interested in exploring battery storage leasing opportunities can request a property evaluation through U.S. Light Energy.About U.S. Light Energy:U.S. Light Energy is a distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar facilities and renewable energy solutions. Whether someone is interested in leasing their land for solar development or looking to develop a solar farm for their business or community, U.S. Light Energy can help! U.S. Light Energy has over thirty years of Solar PV, Energy Industry, and Real Estate Development experience and understands what it takes to create a successful distributed generation project-interested in learning more? Contact their team of solar professionals today! U.S. Light Energy is leading the charge for a new generation.

U.S. Light Energy

U.S. Light Energy

+1 518-288-7800

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U.S. Light Energy Expands Land Leasing Opportunities to Include Battery Energy Storage News Provided By CadenceSEO October 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment



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