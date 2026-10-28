E2open Receives IDC's 2026 Saas Customer Satisfaction Award For Supply Chain Management

E2open receives 2026 IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Supply Chain Management

Based on customer ratings, e2open scored above the market average for AI-driven capabilities, ease of implementation, data security and trusted brand.

- Peter Kosmina, Global Head of Customer Experience at WiseTechDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E2open, part of the WiseTech Global Group (WiseTech), a leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology, today announced that it has received IDC's 2026 SaaS Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) Award for Supply Chain Management. Based on ratings collected in IDC's SaaS & Agent Path Survey, which asked more than 2,900 organizations worldwide to rate their software vendors across more than 30 satisfaction metrics, e2open placed in the highest-scoring group among vendors serving the supply chain management (SCM) market.The assessment covers product innovation, customer experience and vendor relationships. E2open scored above the market average for AI-driven capabilities, ease of implementation, data security and trusted brand.“This recognition is a tremendous reflection of the work of the e2open team and, most importantly, the experiences our customers have shared with IDC,” said Peter Kosmina, Global Head of Customer Experience at WiseTech.“Bringing our customer-facing teams together as part of WiseTech Global, we have an opportunity to build on that strong foundation, continuing to listen closely to our customers, act on their feedback and focus our teams on delivering measurable value throughout the customer relationship.”Customers rated e2open above the market average in the following areas:.AI-driven capabilities.Enterprise-level customer support.Ease of implementation.Robust data security.Cloud-native architecture (microservices and containers).User experience.Product roadmap visibility.Trusted brand.Strength of ecosystem.Data management capabilities.Ease of renewal process.Availability of training.Ease of integrationSupporting long-term customer successE2open's customer experience model is designed to support both immediate operational needs and long-term business outcomes. Strategic and mid-market customers are supported by dedicated account teams that work with customer success representatives to align solution adoption with business priorities and identify opportunities to increase value. Global, solution-specific support helps customers address issues and maintain business continuity. Customer feedback gathered through business reviews, relationship surveys, Customer Advisory Boards and the product management portal is incorporated into a closed-loop process that informs service enhancements, training initiatives and product roadmap priorities.IDC's findings also point to continued growth in supply chain management software. Nearly 59% of buyers expect their SaaS spending to increase over the next 12 months, with planned investment focused on generative, agentic and autonomous AI, additional modules and analytics. Buyers identified ease of integration, implementation, industry-specific capabilities and built-in analytics as key areas for continued improvement.E2open thanks its customers for their candid feedback and continued partnership.To learn more and download the full report, visit e2open/resources.About the IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction AwardThe IDC SaaS CSAT Award recognizes leading software-as-a-service vendors with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in each market, based on responses from more than 2,900 organizations worldwide. Ratings cover more than 30 performance metrics across product use, implementation and vendor relationship dimensions, including trust, usability, innovation, support and value realization.About e2openE2open, a WiseTech Global Group company, is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 18 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste and operate sustainably. Moving as oneTM. Learn more: .E2open and“Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.1 - IDC, 2026 SaaS CSAT Award for Supply Chain Management: E2open, September 2026, citing IDC's SaaS & Agent Path Survey, 2026 (aggregate SCM market data, all vendors).

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E2open Receives IDC's 2026 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Supply Chain Management News Provided By WiseTech Global October 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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