All About Real Estate Now Buying Houses For Cash In All 67 Florida Counties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hollywood-based cash buyer now buys homes, multifamily, mobile homes, land and commercial property as-is statewide, closing in as little as 7 days

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All About Real Estate LLC, a direct cash buyer of residential and commercial property founded in 2014 by Petru Pusta, today announced it is now buying property in all 67 Florida counties, from Miami-Dade and Broward to the Panhandle.The company buys single-family homes, townhomes, condos, multifamily properties from duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes to apartment buildings, mobile homes on land the owner owns (not in land-lease parks), vacant land and commercial property in as-is condition, with no repairs or cleanup required. It specializes in distressed situations: code violations and liens, pending foreclosures, inherited and probate property, hostile holdover occupants who won't leave, hoarder houses, sinkhole damage (repaired or unrepaired), and storm or flood damage. Sellers receive a written cash offer, usually within 24 hours, and can close in as little as 7 days or on whatever date they choose. The company pays standard seller closing costs and charges no commissions."Most of the houses we buy are in need of a complete rehab, the ones a bank won't lend on: an open permit, a code lien, a roof that won't insure, a probate, a hoarder home, tired landlords with holdover tenants, squatters, or a family that inherited a house two counties away," said Petru Pusta, founder of All About Real Estate. "We've been solving those problems across most of Florida since 2014. Now we cover the entire state, because those problems exist in every Florida county and we buy in every one of them."To support sellers statewide, the company published a guide for each of Florida's 67 counties. Each one covers how local code enforcement and liens work, where foreclosure auctions are held, which court handles probate, and current local home prices.All About Real Estate is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating and is rated 5.0 on Google from 55 reviews. Sellers can request an offer at allaboutrealestate, or call or text (786) 753-8500. The same number also takes calls and messages on WhatsApp. Se habla español.About All About Real Estate LLCAll About Real Estate LLC is a Florida cash property buyer based at 5347 SW 25th St, Hollywood, FL 33023. Founded in 2014 by Petru Pusta, the company buys residential and commercial property in any condition across all 67 Florida counties. It is a BBB Accredited Business.All About Real Estate LLC buys property directly as a principal and is not a real estate brokerage. Petru Pusta is a licensed Florida real estate broker (BK3293808) with Kariza Capital Realty LLC.

Petru Pusta

All About Real Estate LLC

+1 786-753-8500

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

All About Real Estate Now Buying Houses for Cash in All 67 Florida Counties News Provided By All About Real Estate LLC October 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.