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CCPA Directs District Officials Across India To Crack Down On Misleading Coaching Ads

CCPA Directs District Officials Across India To Crack Down On Misleading Coaching Ads


Date: 2026-10-28 09:31:07

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: In a first, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has written to district collectors and magistrates across all states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure compliance with guidelines against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, conduct inspection drives and direct students' grievances to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), two government officials said.

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Live Mint

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