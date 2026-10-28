CCPA Directs District Officials Across India To Crack Down On Misleading Coaching Ads
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: In a first, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has written to district collectors and magistrates across all states and Union Territories, asking them to ensure compliance with guidelines against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, conduct inspection drives and direct students' grievances to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), two government officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment