Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Liberia Opens Strategic Meeting Of African Climate Negotiators On Climate Empowerment

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) on October 27, 2026, opened a three-day strategic meeting of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) at the Royal Ambassador Hotel in Unification Town, Margibi County.

The high-level meeting brings together African climate negotiators and key stakeholders to strengthen continental coordination, develop a unified position, and advance inclusive climate action ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Anthony S. Kollie, Acting Executive Director of the EPA, underscored the importance of climate education, public awareness, inclusive participation, and stronger coordination among African countries as they prepare for COP31.

Supported by UNICEF, the October 27–29 meeting aims to advance a unified African position and promote practical, inclusive, and measurable climate action across the continent.

Participants will exchange experiences, strengthen collaboration, and identify strategic priorities for advancing ACE implementation in Africa. Discussions will focus on ensuring that communities-particularly young people and vulnerable groups-are meaningfully engaged in climate decision-making and action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liberia Environmental Protection.