Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 Bronze, National Sponsors Bring Technical Expertise To Libya's Energy Expansion

Leading international and Libyan service providers have joined the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) as Bronze and National Sponsors, supporting the country's energy infrastructure, technical services and operational readiness. The high-level suite of sponsors at next year's event positions LEES 2027 as the premier platform to support the Libyan private sector, as well as training and development.

Scheduled for January 23–25 in Tripoli, the event will bring together international investors, government representatives and industry leaders as Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) advances plans to increase production to two million barrels per day (bpd). The summit provides a platform for companies supporting this expansion to connect with decision-makers and prospective partners.

National Sponsors Support Libya's Energy Services Capacity

Contango Oil&Gas Services, LDC, First Call for Safety Services, Wazen Oil Services and Expertise Consultancy join LEES 2027 as National Sponsors, representing capabilities spanning engineering, well services, field maintenance, safety management and corporate operations.

Contango's CEO Ahmed Ibraheem has highlighted local workforce development, with approximately 100 Libyan engineers employed directly, while the company is pursuing digital monitoring tools to reduce equipment downtime. Meanwhile, LDC provides engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services alongside drilling, completion and wireline capabilities. Its completion team installed a liner hanger on well B56-NC 115 with German Completion Tools and Akakus Oil Operations, demonstrating the specialist expertise available to support domestic production operations.

Wazen Oil Services combines engineering, automation, maintenance and field logistics through its Tripoli headquarters, Benghazi branch and desert operations. Its site-survey capabilities can help prospective investors assess existing infrastructure, while its technical partnerships and measurement solutions support efforts to improve field performance and modernize aging facilities.

First Call for Safety Services contributes industrial safety, field risk management and technical training to Libya's energy supply chain. Its participation underscores the importance of health, safety, environment and quality systems as operators prepare drilling campaigns, mobilize contractors and expand activity across remote onshore and offshore locations.

Rounding off the National Sponsors, Expertise Consultancy supports companies entering and operating in Libya through corporate mobility, administrative compliance, secure transportation and operational risk management. Managing Director Tamim Rashed chaired a LEES 2026 session on the practical requirements of operating in Libya, reinforcing the importance of translating investor interest into effective local execution.

Bringing Engineering and Security Expertise to Libya's Energy Sector

Global Consolidated Contractors International (GCCI) and GardaWorld have joined the summit as Bronze Sponsors. GCCI brings multidisciplinary engineering and turnkey contracting capabilities to Libya's infrastructure development, complementing its oil and gas, construction and procurement expertise. In June 2026, the company held discussions with Libya's Ministry of Water Resources on assessing and rehabilitating national dams, highlighting its potential contribution to infrastructure projects beyond the energy sector.

GardaWorld's participation adds international expertise to the summit's sponsor portfolio. The Montreal-headquartered group provides management, secure transportation, intelligence and advisory services, capabilities relevant to international operators mobilizing personnel and equipment across Libya's energy-producing regions. In September 2026, GardaWorld announced that its Libya branch was open for business in Tripoli. The development strengthens its local presence as international companies assess investment opportunities.

LEES 2027 Connects Investors with Local Delivery Partners

Under the leadership of the NOC and the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Libya is working to attract capital, technical expertise and partnerships to raise production and develop its hydrocarbon resources. Achieving these ambitions will require capable contractors, dependable infrastructure and strong operational frameworks.

With an aim to drive private sector development, LEES 2027 will connect government priorities with companies positioned to deliver those requirements, creating opportunities for investors to identify local partners and establish commercial relationships. The participation of GCCI, GardaWorld and the five National Sponsors demonstrates the summit's capacity to convene international service providers and domestic specialists across the energy investment chain.

For more information about LEES 2027, visit , and to secure your participation as a sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.