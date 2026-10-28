Jessica Biel Doesn't Want Her Elder One To Become Nepo Baby

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Biel is not keen on passing on the benefits of her career to her son. The actress has said that she "kind of wants to squash" her son's dream of being a musician and actor.

The 44-year-old actress had mixed feelings when 11-year-old Silas, who is her oldest child with husband Justin Timberlake.

He was offered the chance to be in her new film 'Matchbox: The Movie' because, while the youngster is very interested in following in the footsteps of his famous parents, she wants him to understand he has to work hard and not expect work "just because" of his family connections.

The actress recently spoke with Josh Smith on the 'Great Chat Show' podcast, she said, " I was talking to him, Silas, about, there are kids who work really hard, and they go to acting class, and they're in theatre class, and they're doing all the work. You can't just take a part from that person just because you're my son”.

She further mentioned,“Like, that's not cool. We're not doing that. So this is a special opportunity because it's really teeny tiny. And, if you had a big monologue, I wouldn't let him do it. You would have to earn that part because we're not starting that. We're not starting, 'Oh, you just get handed a bunch of opportunities because you're part of this family.' Mm-mm, we're not doing that”.

Jessica and Justin have worked hard to keep Silas and his 6 year-old brother Phinneas out of the public eye, but their eldest son's ambitions have made them tackle the subject a lot lately.

She went on,“We've talked about [the business we're in] a lot. And it's a constantly evolving conversation, you know? Our son Silas, who's 11 now, who's in the movie (Matchbox) at the end, he's a DJ, he's incredible (at) music, he's doing such cool things with music, he just has that, right? He just has that innately and is interested in that”.

And also has this comedy streak and this theatrical kind of funny, silly quality. And he's been talking to us about, yeah, wanting to be an actor. So, this is coming up a lot”, she added.