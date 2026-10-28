NCW Presents Roadmap For Women's Development In Bengal, Submits Report To CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has prepared a report consolidating recommendations for the development, safety and empowerment of women in West Bengal and submitted it to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for consideration.

The same has been forwarded to the state Women and Child Development Minister, Malati Rava Roy, said a statement by NCW on Wednesday.

The report was prepared following the 'Nari Netritwe Unnoto' conclave, which was held in August this year at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.

The conclave brought together over 120 stakeholders, including policymakers, administrators, legal experts, healthcare professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, artists and civil society representatives.

Deliberations focused on three interconnected priorities related to women's health, safety and social protection; women's leadership in education, arts, literature and culture; and entrepreneurship, industry and economic empowerment.

The report sets out recommendations intended to inform policy and strengthen implementation at the grassroots level.

Under the 'Holistic Well-being: Health, Safety and Social Protection' initiative, the NCW recommended expanding access to maternal and preventive healthcare, including iron supplementation, support for women recovering from cancer, mobile health camps, eye care and vaccination for women tea-garden workers.

"Consider a family health-insurance card of Rs 5 lakh registered in the woman's name for families without existing health insurance. Strengthen One Stop Centres to provide survivors of domestic violence with coordinated legal aid, counselling, medical care and appropriate shelter support. Expand public awareness of women's legal rights, access to legal aid, safety in public spaces and relevant government schemes; continue strengthening the Durga Suraksha Bahini initiative," read the recommendations as stated in the statement.

The NCW further urged the state government to initiate women-led development: entrepreneurship, industry and economic empowerment, and improve institutional credit for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), strengthen cooperative societies and expand access to livelihood programmes, digital literacy and skills training, particularly in remote and border areas.

The recommendations emerging from the conclave call for coordinated policy action, adequate resources and robust monitoring to translate women-led development into measurable outcomes across West Bengal.

"The NCW will continue to engage with the State Government and stakeholders to advance their consideration and effective implementation," read the statement.