Local Body Polls Victory Reflects Party Workers' Hard Work: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the BJP's historic victory in the local body elections was a testament to the tireless efforts of dedicated party workers and the unwavering trust of the people.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, he said that with the continued dedication of party workers and the blessings of the public, the BJP would achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

He added that a“triple-engine” government would accelerate development in rural areas threefold.

The Chief Minister emphasised that village development is the cornerstone of a developed Rajasthan. Through the Gram Vikas Sankalp Patra-2026 (Village Development Manifesto-2026), the state government has committed to strengthening infrastructure and public facilities in every Gram Panchayat. These include Atal Gyan Kendras, village service cooperative societies, senior secondary schools, internet connectivity, healthcare centres, solar lighting, playgrounds and open-air gyms. The government aims to undertake development projects worth an average of ₹5 crore in every Gram Panchayat over the next five years.

Highlighting key commitments, Sharma said the government aims to increase the annual Samman Nidhi for farmers to Rs 12,000, enable 25 lakh rural women to become Lakhpati Didis, and generate employment opportunities for young people through the construction of 15,000 new school buildings and the establishment of large-scale industries.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts. He said that over the past two years and nine months, development projects worth Rs 3,841 crore had been initiated in Tonk district.

Under the Bisalpur project, repair and renovation works worth more than Rs 102 crore are being undertaken. In addition, urban drinking water schemes in Niwai, Diggi and Lamba Harisingh are being implemented for Rs 92 crore.

Similarly, development projects worth Rs 17,173 crore are being undertaken in Sawai Madhopur district. These include the construction of a bypass road from Surwal to Kustala for Rs 130 crore, along with the development of 400 kV grid substations (GSS) in Sawai Madhopur and Raithankalan.

Urging party workers to strengthen their engagement with the public, Shri Sharma called on them to ensure that information about the government's development initiatives and public welfare schemes reaches every household.

He described party workers as the standard-bearers of the party's ideology and a vital link between the government and the people. Calling on workers to prepare for the upcoming Panchayat elections with renewed determination, the Chief Minister urged them to embrace the slogan“Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot” (My Booth, The Strongest) and work towards securing victory at the grassroots level.