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Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Reveals Her Dream Husband On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 To Amitabh Bachchan

Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Reveals Her Dream Husband On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 To Amitabh Bachchan


Date: 2026-10-28 09:30:31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film 'Ramayana: Part 1' hits theaters worldwide on November 5. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Fans are super excited. The star cast is going all out with the promotions right now.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi recently visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati for the promotions. They shot a special Diwali episode with host Amitabh Bachchan. The actors chatted about a lot of things on the show. But one moment really grabbed everyone's attention. Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi about her dream boy and her marriage plans. The actress, who plays Sita Mata in the film, opened up about her future husband for the very first time.

The Dream Husband

Sai Pallavi said she wants a partner who gives her complete personal and professional freedom. She wants a man who never stops her from chasing her goals. The actress strongly believes in financial independence for women. She expects her partner to respect that mindset. She also mentioned that a relationship needs trust, mutual respect, and a great sense of humor. She finally joked that her future husband must know how to cook really well. The studio audience laughed out loud at this comment.

Box Office Buzz

The movie 'Ramayana' releases worldwide on November 5 during the Diwali festive season. Advance ticket sales are already bringing in big money. The total collection has crossed the 20 crore rupee mark. Audiences across the country are booking tickets fast for thousands of scheduled shows. Theaters will likely add even more shows on the release day because of the festival holidays and massive hype.

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AsiaNet News

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