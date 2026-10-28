Armenia Rules Out Return to CSTO Amid Growing Rifts
(MENAFN) Armenia has ruled out resuming its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirming Yerevan’s decision to maintain its current position toward the regional security alliance.
Speaking at a news conference in the Armenian capital on Wednesday, Mirzoyan said the country had already withdrawn from the organization’s activities and had no intention of reversing course.
“We stopped participating in the work of this structure a long time ago, froze our membership, and we will not change our position. We do not see ourselves returning to the CSTO,” he said.
His remarks came after CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said the possibility of expelling Armenia could be discussed during a meeting of the organization’s Collective Security Council scheduled to take place in Moscow on Nov. 11, 2026.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also expressed support for the country’s expulsion from the alliance. He has indicated that Armenia does not plan to deepen its engagement with the organization during the next five years.
Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024 amid worsening relations with the alliance. In December of that year, Pashinyan said ties between Yerevan and the organization had reached a point of no return.
The latest statements indicate that Armenia’s leadership intends to maintain its distance from the security bloc, leaving the future of the country’s relationship with the organization uncertain as the possibility of formal expulsion comes under discussion.
Speaking at a news conference in the Armenian capital on Wednesday, Mirzoyan said the country had already withdrawn from the organization’s activities and had no intention of reversing course.
“We stopped participating in the work of this structure a long time ago, froze our membership, and we will not change our position. We do not see ourselves returning to the CSTO,” he said.
His remarks came after CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said the possibility of expelling Armenia could be discussed during a meeting of the organization’s Collective Security Council scheduled to take place in Moscow on Nov. 11, 2026.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also expressed support for the country’s expulsion from the alliance. He has indicated that Armenia does not plan to deepen its engagement with the organization during the next five years.
Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024 amid worsening relations with the alliance. In December of that year, Pashinyan said ties between Yerevan and the organization had reached a point of no return.
The latest statements indicate that Armenia’s leadership intends to maintain its distance from the security bloc, leaving the future of the country’s relationship with the organization uncertain as the possibility of formal expulsion comes under discussion.
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