Kazakhstan Seeks to Become Major Eurasian Logistics Hub
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has a historic opportunity to establish itself as a leading logistics center across Eurasia as growing vulnerabilities in maritime transport routes increase the importance of land-based trade corridors, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday.
In a televised special address to the nation, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic position in international freight transportation, noting that approximately 85% of cargo moving from China to Europe passes through the country.
“Global logistics has entered a period of large-scale transformation and accelerated development,” he said, stressing the need to expand domestic logistics operators, establish cargo distribution centers and encourage manufacturing activities around major transport hubs.
Tokayev said the changing global environment was creating new opportunities for Kazakhstan but also presenting challenges. He pointed to growing uncertainty in international affairs, declining trust among major powers and weakening international institutions, arguing that the country must respond by continuing internal reforms and reinforcing its national sovereignty.
The president also outlined plans to expand Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy capabilities. He said construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Balhash, could begin in 2027. An agreement on cooperation to accelerate the development of a second facility, Moyynkum, could also be signed that year.
To support the planned nuclear projects, Tokayev proposed creating a strategic uranium reserve to help guarantee reliable fuel supplies over the long term. He also called on international partners to contribute to technology transfers and support the development of advanced industries within Kazakhstan.
On domestic economic policy, Tokayev urged officials to examine the possibility of introducing higher tax rates for wealthy individuals. He also called for the use of artificial intelligence to improve tax collection and directed authorities to make amendments to the 2025 tax code where necessary to provide businesses with more predictable operating conditions.
Tokayev further instructed the government to prepare a new Civil Code reflecting changes in technology, business practices and economic activity. The proposed legislation could be adopted by parliament by the end of 2027.
The measures outlined in the address reflect Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen its role in regional and international trade while advancing infrastructure development, energy security and economic reforms. The country’s position along major China-Europe transport routes could offer opportunities to expand freight services and attract investment in logistics facilities and industries connected to international supply chains.
In a televised special address to the nation, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic position in international freight transportation, noting that approximately 85% of cargo moving from China to Europe passes through the country.
“Global logistics has entered a period of large-scale transformation and accelerated development,” he said, stressing the need to expand domestic logistics operators, establish cargo distribution centers and encourage manufacturing activities around major transport hubs.
Tokayev said the changing global environment was creating new opportunities for Kazakhstan but also presenting challenges. He pointed to growing uncertainty in international affairs, declining trust among major powers and weakening international institutions, arguing that the country must respond by continuing internal reforms and reinforcing its national sovereignty.
The president also outlined plans to expand Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy capabilities. He said construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Balhash, could begin in 2027. An agreement on cooperation to accelerate the development of a second facility, Moyynkum, could also be signed that year.
To support the planned nuclear projects, Tokayev proposed creating a strategic uranium reserve to help guarantee reliable fuel supplies over the long term. He also called on international partners to contribute to technology transfers and support the development of advanced industries within Kazakhstan.
On domestic economic policy, Tokayev urged officials to examine the possibility of introducing higher tax rates for wealthy individuals. He also called for the use of artificial intelligence to improve tax collection and directed authorities to make amendments to the 2025 tax code where necessary to provide businesses with more predictable operating conditions.
Tokayev further instructed the government to prepare a new Civil Code reflecting changes in technology, business practices and economic activity. The proposed legislation could be adopted by parliament by the end of 2027.
The measures outlined in the address reflect Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen its role in regional and international trade while advancing infrastructure development, energy security and economic reforms. The country’s position along major China-Europe transport routes could offer opportunities to expand freight services and attract investment in logistics facilities and industries connected to international supply chains.
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