Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Expanding Trade And Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Iran have discussed expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as strengthening ties in the energy and industrial sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari, held in Ashgabat today.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand trade, strengthen business contacts and create favorable conditions for joint economic projects and initiatives.

The parties also discussed further cooperation in energy, industry and other areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and contacts between relevant institutions.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets.