Autoscheduler.AI Launches The First AI-Native Labor Management System That Connects Warehouse Performance To The Plan Behind It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on the AutoScheduler Warehouse AI Platform, the new LMS helps warehouse leaders see why work falls behind, staff each shift to actual demand, and build the labor views their sites need in minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse leaders have long had tools that measure labor productivity after the shift ends. AutoScheduler.AI today introduced one designed to plan it in the most optimal way. AutoScheduler Labor Management is the first AI-native labor management system (LMS). It understands how each warehouse actually runs, plans labor against the work ahead, and enables sites to customize it in minutes, not months.

AutoScheduler.AI, the company that pioneered warehouse orchestration, built the new LMS on its Warehouse AI Platform using the company's AI App Builder. It ties labor performance to the operational plan and draws on the same data that powers AutoScheduler orchestration. Leaders can see why work runs late, whether it's wave release, inventory, inbound, docks or labor, and size crews to the demand in front of them.

Traditional LMSs measure workers and teams against engineered labor standards. AutoScheduler LMS adds another layer: Because its Warehouse AI Platform already plans and orchestrates warehouse work, its labor management capability can connect performance results to the conditions that shaped the shift. Leaders can investigate whether labor capacity, stockouts, replenishment, equipment constraints, release timing or other operational issues contributed to late work before deciding how to respond. Crew sizing runs off the actual forward wave plan, and coverage is checked hour by hour against when the work actually happens.

The result is a more complete view of warehouse performance, connecting planning, execution and measurement in one platform that works alongside existing warehouse management systems (WMSs).

“Warehouse leaders don't need another BI dashboard telling them they missed a target. They need a solution that intimately knows their warehouse, learns and automates the labor plan for them,” said Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI.“If work is late because a wave was released at the wrong time or inventory wasn't available, adding people to the floor won't fix the problem. By connecting labor performance to the plan, we help teams get to the real issue to make better decisions during the shift, not days or months later.”

From measuring labor productivity to automating optimal performance

Traditional labor management measures performance after the fact. Standards, productivity reports and performance targets tell leaders how a shift went after it's over. People still have to act on those numbers: planners build crew plans in spreadsheets, supervisors chase down why a wave ran late, industrial engineers audit standards by hand, and shift supervisors coach associates individually to increase pick rates.

AutoScheduler Labor Management automates that work. Built on the same optimization engine that orchestrates the warehouse, it takes on the planning and analysis teams do manually today:



Plans the crew: Sizes staffing by pool and shift against the upcoming wave plan and flags capacity constraints before they reach the floor.

Explains late work: Classifies why planned work is falling behind (labor capacity, stockouts, late inbound, release timing, equipment or dock availability), so supervisors fix the cause, not the symptom.

Scores performance automatically: Credits every task at its standard and compares earned hours with scheduled hours by day, shift and labor pool, with no manual rollups.

Watches coverage hour by hour: Compares planned work with available positions and flags gaps, peak-hour pressure and dips at shift change.

Audits standards automatically: Measures actual pick pace from scan timestamps and flags standards that no longer match the floor.

Measures every process in its own unit: Cases, moves or pallets, rolled up by pool.

Targets coaching where it counts: Separates misses caused by the operation (a late wave, a stockout, a blocked dock) from true performance gaps, so supervisors coach the right people on the right problem. Alerts when performance drifts: Notifies supervisors when a person, process or shift falls off plan, so they can respond and correct during the shift, when it counts.

The result: supervisors spend the shift running the floor, not building reports. Site, shift and week filters take leaders from the network view to the detail behind any gap, and you can ask the agent how the numbers are calculated and it will answer in plain English.

The power of AI-Native: Build your own applications in days, not months

AutoScheduler Labor Management was built with the AutoScheduler AI App Builder using the same underlying data and integration that support warehouse orchestration. It runs on the platform's semantic layer, which already understands each site's warehouse tasks and scans, wave plans, shift rosters, standards, shipment logs and site settings. It also draws on the optimization algorithms behind AutoScheduler orchestration.

That makes the LMS a starting point, not a ceiling. Sites begin with a ready-to-use template, tailor it to their own standards, zones and shifts, and go live - all in a few weeks.

Need a very specific app to replace the manual workarounds you have used for years? A supervisor or planner describes the view or workflow they need in plain language, and the AI App Builder builds it on their data. There's no developer queue and no vendor roadmap.

Customers are already building applications around the LMS today. These include labor forecasting and planning, gamification, dock flow and labor-level loading, custom team scorecards and more.

The AI App Builder launched in September. Just over a month later, it powers a complete labor management system, which shows that warehouse teams can build production-grade applications, not just one-off reports.

For warehouse leaders, the takeaway is simple: the platform that automates the plan is the same one their teams use to build whatever comes next.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a Warehouse AI Platform that layers on top of existing WMS, TMS, YMS, and automation systems to orchestrate labor, dock, and inventory decisions in real time. Powered by a continuously running optimization engine, it harmonizes data across connected systems and intelligently allocates the workforce, sequences wave releases, assigns dock doors, and flags at-risk shipments. Its Warehouse AI Agent puts this intelligence directly in users' hands, surfacing the plan and the reasoning behind every recommendation. Its AI App Builder lets warehouse planners, supervisors, and site leaders build, deploy, and use AI-powered applications customized to their operations in days.

For more information, visit autoscheduler.ai/warehouse-labor-management-system/.

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