Flare Announced As One Of The Technology Fast 50 Program Winners For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare, the leader in Identity-first Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), today announced that it has been recognized by the 2026 Technology Fast 50TM awards program. This year's theme, Growth Built to Last, celebrates organizations that are driving sustainable growth, demonstrating resilience, and creating lasting impact in Canada's technology sector.

The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Flare is ranked #28 on the list for 2026.

Flare delivers identity security and threat intelligence built to prevent AI-powered attacks. Flare's platform monitors external threats across the clear and dark web, identifies the exposed human and non-human identities most likely to be exploited, and helps organizations take action. As attackers increasingly use leaked data and underground ecosystems to target organizations, Flare helps security teams identify and mitigate risks before they lead to a breach.

“Being named to the Technology Fast 50 recognizes what our team has built and the momentum behind Flare,” said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare.“Our mission is to find the one threat that matters, find it first, and fix it before it becomes a breach. Today, that threat is identity exposure, both human and non-human, and as the threat landscape evolves, we'll evolve to help security teams stay ahead of cybercriminals. This recognition reflects our focus and our commitment to building a company that can deliver lasting impact for our customers.”

To qualify for the Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2022 and $5 million in 2025, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

"The 2026 Technology Fast 50 winners exemplify the ingenuity, resilience, and ambition that continue to define Canada's technology sector," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the meaningful impact they are making in communities and markets across the country."

Learn more about Flare on the website.

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2026 include RBCx, NRF, TMX, EDC, CCI, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit

About Flare

Flare is the platform that hundreds of organizations around the globe select to end the risk of account takeover, ransomware attacks and data breaches caused by human and non-human identity compromise. As the leader in identity-first Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Flare helps detect high-risk identity exposures with the largest collection of stealer logs, criminal forums, and identity exposures in the industry. For more information, visit the websit or start a free tria to experience the platform firsthand. Join our Discord communit and explore Flare Academ to stay up-to-date on the latest in threat intelligence.

Media Contact:

Geena Pickering

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