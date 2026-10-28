Controlup Launches Pulse AI Resolve, The Real-Time Investigative AI Layer That Autonomously Resolves IT Issues Through Tiered Escalations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Operating across a four-tiered IT support structure, this AI-driven self-service capability escalates tickets only when warranted by problem complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp, a company reinventing IT operations with its AI platform, today announced Pulse AI Resolve, the real-time investigative AI layer of the Pulse AI ecosystem. A major enhancement of ControlUp's endpoint self-service capability, previously ControlUp Connect, Pulse Resolve brings AI-powered investigation and remediation, built-in governance controls, and proactive issue detection directly to the endpoint. It helps organizations resolve IT issues faster while reducing the volume of support tickets that require human IT intervention.

For decades, enterprise IT support has followed essentially the same escalation model. An employee encounters a problem, IT investigates it, known issues move through first-line support, and more complex problems escalate to specialists.

Pulse Resolve adopts the mental model of that familiar tiered helpdesk ladder, applying graduated escalation based on the complexity of the issue and bringing automation and optimization to every support tier. This shifts more troubleshooting and remediation closer to the endpoint, allowing more issues to be resolved before they require help desk intervention.

"IT teams shouldn't have to spend their days chasing tickets that AI can investigate and resolve," said Gadi Feldman, Chief Product Officer at ControlUp.“Pulse AI Resolve puts intelligence and action where the problem is. By combining AI-powered IT self-service with proactive detection and remediation and governance, we can resolve more issues before they reach the help desk, while IT remains in control. That combination fundamentally changes how IT support is delivered.”

Pulse Resolve runs on the employee device and monitors endpoint performance to identify problems early. When an issue occurs, Pulse Resolve can investigate live device data, determine a likely cause and apply an appropriate remediation based on the level of autonomy established by IT. Whether it detects the problem first or an employee initiates support by describing an issue in plain language, the same AI-powered IT self-service experience can investigate, diagnose and move the issue toward resolution. IT admins can also trigger Pulse Resolve directly when a ticket arrives with little or no context. In this“cold ticket” scenario, Pulse Resolve triages, diagnoses, and remediates on the admin's behalf, before end user outreach is required.

Pulse AI Resolve operates across four tiers of the support ladder, escalating step by step only as an issue's complexity requires. The first three tiers are designed to resolve issues autonomously within IT-defined policies and controls:



Pattern Matching: Recognizes recurring issues and applies IT-approved fixes automatically, mirroring first-line support

Actions Library: Assembles across 400+ custom actions to resolve issues that don't match a known pattern, much like a second-line technician

Agentic AI: Reasons through complex problems and applies fixes within IT-defined governance boundaries, like a specialist working the complicated cases Human Handoff: Escalates to IT with full diagnostic context already gathered and analyzed, so the next tier never starts from scratch

This structured workflow extends beyond individual endpoints. By leveraging MCP integrations, Pulse Resolve seamlessly coordinates multi-system remediations, that include handling tasks such as granting access, password resets, and application installs, all within the guardrails and policy constraints established by IT.

Keeping IT in Control

Governance is built into every level of Pulse AI Resolve. IT defines which issues can be resolved autonomously, where approval is required, and when to escalate. Organizations can configure automatic remediation for routine issues, require approval for system-level changes, restrict investigation to certain device groups, and escalate based on custom rules.

Pulse Resolve operates through role-based access controls, organizational policies, approval rules and user consent. Diagnostic analysis takes place locally on the endpoint using targeted, time-bounded data relevant to the issue while excluding personal or unnecessary information. If it reaches the limits established by IT, it stops and escalates rather than moving beyond those boundaries. The same controls apply whether an investigation is triggered by the endpoint, an employee, or an IT admin.

Pulse Resolve is available now. To learn more, read this blog or schedule a demo.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is ControlUp Pulse AI Resolve?

ControlUp Pulse AI Resolve is an AI-powered IT self-service capability that runs on the endpoint to investigate, diagnose and remediate technology issues. As the real-time Investigative AI layer of the Pulse AI ecosystem, it works up a tiered helpdesk-style ladder, escalating only as complexity requires. It can detect issues proactively or respond when an employee requests support, or when an IT admin triggers an investigation from a ticket that arrived without context, resolving problems autonomously within policies and approval requirements established by IT.

2. How does AI-powered IT self-service reduce help desk tickets?

AI-powered IT self-service can investigate and resolve common endpoint issues before they require manual help desk intervention. Pulse AI Resolve uses live endpoint data to identify likely causes and apply approved remediation, while more complex issues can be escalated to IT through graduated tiered escalation with diagnostic context already gathered and analyzed.

3. How can IT control autonomous AI remediation on employee devices?

IT teams can define which issues Pulse AI Resolve can remediate autonomously, which actions require approval and when an issue must be escalated. Role-based access controls, organizational policies, approval rules and user consent help organizations set the level of autonomy appropriate for different actions and device groups.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is reinventing IT operations with an AI platform built on real-time data, intelligent decisions, and automated action to help IT teams detect, resolve, and prevent issues before they impact the business. The platform delivers the next chapter in modern workplace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), unifying leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities with agentic AI to move organizations beyond reactive troubleshooting toward proactive, intelligent operations at scale. ControlUp ONE integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to reduce operational complexity and consolidate fragmented toolsets. IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and disruption becomes the exception, not the rule. Learn more at ControlUp.com.

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