Thelinku Acquires Sam Green University And Athletecon To Expand Athlete Development Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NIL pioneer Sam Green to continue leading both businesses as TheLinkU plans year-round programming

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheLinkU today announced it has completed the acquisition of Sam Green University (SGU) and AthleteCon, businesses founded by Sam Green, a former Division I athlete who has worked with more than 3,000 NCAA athletes and partnered with more than 32 athletic departments to help athletes build their personal brands and connect with commercial partners. The acquisition expands TheLinkU's athlete education, personal branding and NIL services for college athletes and athletic departments.

Through SGU, Green works with athletic departments to help athletes build their personal brands and create content while fulfilling sponsor commitments through hands-on workshops. AthleteCon connects athletes directly with brands through its annual educational conference and NIL competition. AthleteCon will serve as TheLinkU's athlete development arm, with SGU's services under that umbrella, complementing the company's technology and revenue services. TheLinkU plans to expand AthleteCon beyond its annual event into a broader athlete development offering, supported by its technology and resources. Green will remain involved in AthleteCon.

For athletic departments, AthleteCon and SGU deliver coordinated education, content support and commercial opportunities designed to support recruiting, retention and athlete development during college and after. Athletes learn to build their personal brands, create content while completing real sponsor deliverables, and connect directly with brands through AthleteCon. The offering adapts to each program: large departments get help delivering and managing opportunities at scale, while Group of Five, mid-major and Division II programs gain resources they may not be able to build or staff themselves. Online workshops, certifications and financial and tax support are planned additions.

“Athletic departments need practical resources that help athletes build their brands and pursue opportunities beyond revenue sharing,” said Austin Elrod, founder and CEO of TheLinkU.“Sam has spent years helping athletes and universities navigate this space, and bringing her into TheLinkU strengthens our ability to help schools provide more comprehensive support for their athletes. This gives athletic departments additional ways to help student-athletes develop their brands, build relationships with potential partners, and create opportunities that extend beyond their time on campus.”

Green's work has helped athletes across sports grow their audiences and secure brand partnerships. Examples of that success include Michigan State track athlete Mia Rogan, who grew from 1,200 to 100,000 followers in 12 months and went from no brand deals to more than 25, including a car deal. Geanice Moorales, a Wagner softball athlete, grew from 3,000 to 25,700 followers in six months and signed more than 20 brand deals. AthleteCon 3.0 brought together 230 athletes, 30 college administrators and 55 brands and resulted in 30 NIL deals and 15 internships. Green's brand partners include Nike, Pepsi, Twitch, Meta, Marriott, and JBL. Women made up 60% of the athletes at AthleteCon 3.0.

“I chose TheLinkU because it gives me the resources to reach far more athletes and universities,” said Sam Green, founder of Sam Green University and AthleteCon.“My approach has always been hands-on, and the relationships I've built with athletes are the reason this work has had so much success. With TheLinkU's technology and team behind us, we can bring that same personal attention to more campuses and put more opportunities in front of athletes, while continuing the practical education and content support our university partners expect.”

Athletic departments, athletes and brands interested in bringing Sam Green University workshops and AthleteCon programming to their campuses and businesses can learn more at .

About TheLinkU

Founded in 2022 by Austin Elrod, TheLinkU is a pioneering NIL platform dedicated to simplifying and enhancing opportunities for college athletes and institutions. With a focus on integrity and compliance, TheLinkU offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower athletes and support colleges in navigating the evolving NIL landscape. For more information, visit .

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