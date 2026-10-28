Athelas Named Diamond Sponsor Of The 2026 APTA Private Practice Annual Conference, Deepening Its Commitment To The Physical Therapy Profession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Tanay Tandon will open the keynote session and welcome APTA Private Practice President Mike Horsfield and a special guest to the stage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas, powered by Commure, is strengthening its commitment to the physical therapy community as Diamond Sponsor of the 2026 APTA Private Practice Annual Conference, taking place November 11-14 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure and Athelas, will open the conference keynote session, welcoming APTA Private Practice President Mike Horsfield, PT, MBA, and a special guest to the stage.

The sponsorship reflects Athelas' ongoing investment in the physical therapy profession and its commitment to supporting the clinicians, practice owners, and teams who help patients move, recover, and return to the activities that matter to them.

Athelas recognizes that supporting physical therapy means engaging with the profession beyond the technology practices use every day. At the conference, attendees can tour the Athelas Clinic of the Future at booth 307, a working model of a physical therapy practice run entirely on Athelas.

“Physical therapists play an essential role in helping people move better, recover, and live healthier lives,” said Tandon.“This community deserves our support, and that starts with listening to the people who understand its challenges firsthand. We are at APTA Private Practice to learn from them and to build technology that gives physical therapists more of their day back for patients.”

That commitment also informs Athelas' product development. The company has dedicated significant resources to solutions built for physical therapy practices, with a focus on the administrative and operational work that takes time and attention away from patient care. Its AI operating system brings the Air EHR, ambient AI documentation, billing, and patient communications together in one platform, with the goal of helping practices run with less administrative weight while keeping patients at the center of their work. Oxford Physical Therapy Centers, which moved its 11 locations to Athelas in February 2026, has since cut its denial rate to 0.5% and recovered more than $250,000 in revenue.

For practice owners and clinicians, the conference offers a rare chance to evaluate a practice solution in the setting where it will be used. Booth 307 is built as a complete physical therapy clinic, from the front desk to the billing office, and visitors follow a patient's visit through every step while seeing how the platform supports each one. Athelas already offers a best-in-class solution for physical therapy practices, and the booth shows it running as it does in a real clinic. The 2026 APTA Private Practice Annual Conference takes place November 11-14 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Athelas

Athelas, powered by Commure, is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in revenue cycle management, ambient AI, and electronic medical record solutions that streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes. To learn more, visit athelas.com.

Media Contact

Andre Atemasov

Athelas

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