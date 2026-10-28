Reco Named To The 202627 Fortune Cyber 60 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agent security platform recognized for helping enterprises discover agents, assess their access and risk, and reduce exposure across connected business applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco, the leader in agent security, today announced it has been named to the 2026–27 Fortune Cyber 60, which annually recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity companies. Presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune, the list highlights startups addressing challenges across AI security, identity and access, data protection, cloud security and security operations.

Now in its fourth year, the Fortune Cyber 60 includes 20 companies in each of three categories: early stage, early growth and growth. Lightspeed evaluated more than 300 cybersecurity startups, considering annual recurring revenue, current- and prior-year growth, and business operations. The selection process combined validation of company-reported data with proprietary research, consultation with Lightspeed's network of chief information security officers (CISOs), and market analysis. Fortune reviewed and validated the final list.

The recognition comes as enterprise AI adoption outpaces security oversight. The accompanying Lightspeed Cyber60 Survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, found that agents are in production at 77% of surveyed companies. Yet only 20% of companies using or exploring agents report having a complete agent inventory. Agent identity, authorization and access governance is the leading category CISOs plan to evaluate over the next year, cited by 55% of respondents. The survey covered 200 U.S. CISOs at companies with at least $500 million in annual revenue and was conducted September 4–14, 2026.

“An agent introduced through an approved application can inherit access to sensitive records and workflows before security teams even know it is there,” said Ofer Klein, CEO and co-founder of Reco.“Recognition in the Fortune Cyber 60 comes at a time when enterprises need a clearer view of what vendors can help them limit their exposure. Reco's unique value proposition is our ability to connect each agent to its owner, permissions and the data and applications it can reach, so security teams can decide where access is appropriate and where it needs to change.”

Reco's platform is built on the Reco Graph, which maps the relationships among agents, identities, applications, permissions, data and workflows. This identity and posture context enables security teams to discover agents and AI-enabled tools, prioritize risk based on business impact and remediate with precision. Instead of forcing teams to choose between blocking AI adoption and accepting unmanaged exposure, Reco helps organizations reduce excessive permissions, revoke outdated access, disable risky integrations and enforce policy without disrupting legitimate workflows.

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows converge. It discovers an organization's entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume, and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission. The Reco Platform has more than 280 app integrations and 1,000 detection controls. Built on the Reco Graph, it delivers new integrations in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. Learn more at reco.ai.

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

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