Azalea Health Appoints Arman Samani As CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare technology veteran brings more than 20 years of industry experience as founder Baha Zeidan assumes chief strategy officer role.

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of integrated cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the appointment of Arman Samani as chief executive officer, effective October 5, 2026. Azalea Health founder Baha Zeidan has assumed the role of chief strategy officer (CSO) and continues to serve on the company's board of directors.

Samani brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare technology, with deep expertise in EHR, revenue cycle management, and healthcare software. Most recently, he served as president of Net Health's Therapy Division. His previous leadership roles include chief operating officer at AdvancedMD, as well as senior positions at Tebra and MEDHOST.

"Arman brings a depth of healthcare technology experience and a strong understanding of the challenges our clients face," said Baha Zeidan, chief strategy officer and founder of Azalea Health. "I'm confident in his ability to lead Azalea forward, and I look forward to working alongside him as we build on the company's momentum.”

Under Samani's leadership, Azalea will expand its market presence while advancing its integrated EHR, revenue cycle management, and AI-enabled capabilities. The company will continue investing in technology that connects clinical and financial workflows, helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently and deliver better patient care.

“Healthcare providers dedicate their lives to putting patients first. They deserve a technology partner that brings that same level of commitment to them - one that listens, understands their challenges, and delivers on its promises. At Azalea Health, our commitment is simple: our providers put patients first. We put our providers first,” said Arman Samani, CEO of Azalea Health.“That's the commitment I want us to uphold. I'm looking forward to getting to know our clients and our team, understanding where we can make the biggest difference, and making sure we follow through on what matters most.”

As CSO, Zeidan will focus on strategic partnerships and growth initiatives, while remaining actively involved in advancing Azalea's overall strategy.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health provides an AI-enabled, cloud-based healthcare platform that connects clinical, financial, and administrative workflows. The integrated platform combines electronic health record (EHR), practice management, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, analytics, and AI-powered workflow tools in a single solution. Designed to simplify healthcare operations, Azalea helps healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, improve financial performance, and give providers more time to focus on patient care. For more information, visit azaleahealth.com.

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Arman Samani

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Azalea Health (860) 460-8171...