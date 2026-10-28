Aligned Data Centers Advances Cooling Architecture, Delivering Significant Energy Efficiency And Cooling Capacity Improvements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patented air-cooling technology achieves 10% improvement in cooling capacity and 10% greater energy efficiency

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned”), a leading developer and operator of ultra-efficient data centers for hyperscale, cloud, and AI workloads, today announced the launch of Delta Cube 3.0 (Delta33.0), the latest evolution of its patented, award-winning air-cooling technology. Engineered in partnership with Munters, the Delta Cube 3.0 delivers a 10% increase in cooling capacity and a 10% boost in energy efficiency – all within its original physical footprint. As a core component of Aligned's closed-loop cooling system, this technology requires zero water consumption for operational cooling – underscoring the Company's continued commitment to conservation in every community it serves. Furthermore, the continuous advancement of Aligned's thermal infrastructure reduces cooling energy consumption, driving a meaningful reduction in total campus power consumption at scale.

"For more than a decade, Aligned's growth has been fueled by a commitment to cooling innovation," said Michael Welch, Chief Technology Officer, Aligned Data Centers. "As compute densities rise, air cooling isn't going away, it just needs to adapt to ultra-high-density environments. We engineered our new airside solution to deliver meaningful gains in capacity and efficiency within the exact same physical footprint. By reducing the energy needed to move air, those watts can be used by our customers for revenue-generating applications.”

As next-generation chip architectures and high-performance computing (HPC) drive rack densities to historic highs, advanced compute nodes and supporting infrastructure require highly optimized airflow. The launch of Aligned's Delta3 3.0 solves this challenge by delivering significantly greater cooling capacity, while simultaneously improving energy efficiency. By extracting more performance out of the same physical footprint, Aligned empowers customers to seamlessly scale their high-density, hybrid-cooled environments.

Enhancements to Delta3 3.0's proprietary heat exchangers, supply fan impellers, and drive motors have resulted in a savings of 10% in air-cooling energy efficiency. Aligned, with assistance from the Munters R&D Department, has also re-engineered the unit's design to respond to some of the industry's largest challenges including speed to market and minimizing downtime. The new design ensures safer, streamlined maintenance access for technicians as well as greater standardized, prefabricated constructability for faster deployment.

As with the previous generation of the Delta Cube, every unit serving the North American market is fully manufactured in the USA by skilled labor.

"With a workforce of more than 670 employees, our Selma, Texas and Daleville, Virginia facilities play a vital role in manufacturing the mission-critical digital infrastructure underpinning the global economy," said Frank Pellegrino, Group Vice President and President of Data Center Technologies / Group Management, Munters. "The rollout of Aligned's Delta3 3.0 is a testament to what can be achieved when two industry leaders commit to advanced manufacturing right here in the U.S. We are immensely proud of our teams in Texas and Virginia, who are putting their skilled craftsmanship into assembling the technology that cools the world's most advanced compute."

Aligned's proprietary Delta3 cooling technology is anchored by a robust intellectual property portfolio of more than 50 issued patents and over 500 patent claims. The continuous evolution of its cooling technology reflects the Company's foundational commitment to integrating sustainable practices and principles into every facet of its infrastructure.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers delivers sustainable, ultra-efficient, and adaptive infrastructure for the world's most demanding technology workloads. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning, water-saving cooling technology and a commitment to responsible development, our facilities underpin the digital applications society relies on every day. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. For more information, visit .

Media & Analyst Contact:

Joanna Soucy

Aligned Data Centers

Phone: +1 (847) 630-9778

Email:...