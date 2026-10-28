Circana Unveils AI-Powered Predictive Commerce Signals To Anticipate Demand And Activate Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities in Circana Complete Audiences translate changing shopping behavior into audiences advertisers can activate and measure

Chicago, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today introduced new predictive commerce signals for its Circana Complete Audiences® solution, putting emerging changes in consumer demand at the center of audience strategy. Powered by artificial intelligence and Circana's commerce intelligence, the new signals turn shifts in shopping behavior into audiences that advertisers can activate and measure, connecting media decisions to business results.

Built on a shared foundation of household intelligence, the signals identify consumers likely to enter a category, spend more, switch brands, or disengage. Advertisers can use these indicators to shape audience strategies around anticipated purchasing behavior, rather than relying primarily on what consumers have bought in the past.

This forward-looking approach gives advertisers a concrete basis for deciding when to engage consumers as demand evolves. It brings planning, activation, and measurement together around clear business objectives: sales, category growth, and customer retention.

“Advertisers need to understand where demand is going, and act on it,” said Jill Smith, executive vice president of Global Media for Circana.“Our commerce intelligence turns changes in consumer behavior into predictive signals advertisers can use to plan campaigns, adjust media investments, and measure business results.”

“At Tinuiti, we believe purchase behavior can reveal new sources of growth and demand for brands,” said Tavo Castro, executive vice president of Strategic Planning at Tinuiti.“Circana's Complete Audiences powerfully complements our Adaptive Commerce approach, using predictive audience signals to inform strategy while driving more responsive activation and measurable business impact.”

Circana's predictive commerce signals draw on 129 million modeled U.S. households and nearly 2.6 million UPCs, backed by 500 billion deterministic signals. In a recent test across 13 brands, applying Circana's commerce signals improved performance in every campaign. Gains ranged from 11% to 36%, with a median uplift of 22%.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

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