Aeternum Resources Announces The Delivery Of Spiral Processing Plant

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETND) (“Aeternum Resources” or the "Company"), a company aiming to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the arrival of its spiral processing plant at its Gyel project in the Jos Plateau State, Nigeria, marking an important step toward site commissioning.

The spiral plant uses gravity separation to concentrate valuable heavy minerals from the mined material, providing an efficient, low-energy method of recovery. Steel fabrication is complete and the structure has been trial-assembled and modularised to allow rapid assembly on site once civil construction is complete. The plant is expected to be commissioned during the first quarter of 2027.

This represents another important milestone for the Gyel project, where the Company expects to process a portfolio of minerals like tin, niobium, tantalum, zircon and ilmenite. This furthers the Company's objective of providing a secure, western friendly supply chain of critical minerals, necessary for the future.

About Aeternum Resources

Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETND) seeks to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals. Its first project is a planned mine located in the Jos Plateau in Nigeria that will focus on the production of tin, niobium, tantalum and other metals.

Led by a management team with a track record of designing, building and commissioning mineral-processing plants in Africa, and supported by independent geological and metallurgical consultants, Aeternum Resources' goal is to develop multiple assets globally and create a diversified revenue stream from several critical minerals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively“Forward-looking Statements”), including, without limitation, statements regarding:the expected assembly, commissioning, efficiency, energy use and functionality of the spiral processing plant; the potential presence of critical minerals at the Gyel project; the potential development of and production of critical minerals from the Gyel project; the potential acquisition and development of and production from additional critical minerals projects; potential revenue streams; specific milestones and timelines; and the Company's other goals, objectives, plans and expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will, may, could or might occur in the future are Forward-looking Statements. The words“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“could”,“might”,“will”,“would”,“should”,“intend”,“believe”,“target”,“budget”,“plan”,“strategy”,“goals”,“objectives”,“projection” or the negative of any of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements, although these words may not be present in all Forward-looking Statements.

Forward-looking Statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking Statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the Forward-looking Statements, and even if events or results discussed in the Forward-looking Statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the Company may be unable to assemble and commission the spiral processing plant on the cost or timeframe anticipated; critical minerals may not exist on the Company's projects in economic quantities; additional financing requirements; current and future indebtedness; the Company's history of losses and negative operating cash flow; the Company may be unable to complete the acquisitions of the Gyel and Nkamouna projects; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained or maintained; absence of mineral resources, mineral reserves and technical report summaries; uncertainty of historic resource estimates; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects; metal price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; fluctuations in other costs; political and country risks, including the risks of doing business in Nigeria and Cameroon; the Company's ability to bring properties into a state of commercial production; the impact of tariffs or trade barriers; the impact of pandemics; the ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive projects and businesses; stock price volatility; environmental risks; and other risk factors described in the documents filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at

These factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the Forward-looking Statements. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions or results to differ materially from those described in the Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Any Forward-looking Statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any Forward-looking Statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at