Aggreko Launches Tier 4 Final Generators Designed Exclusively For The Canadian Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announced the launch of its most advanced Tier 4 Final generators in Canada. Available in 145 kW, 210 kW, and 1200 kW 600V capacities, the diesel units are meticulously designed to meet and exceed local market needs and requirements. These specific models will be available exclusively for Canadian customers, representing a deliberate and significant investment in the region.

The Canadian Tier 4 Final generators include the latest Aggreko technologies to provide reliable, low-emissions power for a range of commercial and industrial applications, while being configured to meet the market and regulatory requirements of Canadian customers. All three of the models are CSA and UN31A compliant to meet the electrical and fuel regulations in Canada. The 1200 kW model offers the game-changing advantage of onboard 600V capabilities, eliminating the need for additional step-up transformers. This direct 600V output significantly reduces project complexity, enhances cost-efficiency, and minimizes potential points of failure, giving Aggreko customers a distinct competitive edge, especially for large industrial loads where 600V is frequently required.

“Tailoring our most advanced generators for our Canadian customers underscores the importance of this market for Aggreko,” said Paul Nascimento, Managing Director for Canada at Aggreko.“With large petrochemical and mining industries needing power across vast and remote territories, alongside thriving construction and data center sectors, Canada has a clear demand for engineered energy solutions that are both powerful and precisely configured. Our Canadian Tier 4 Final generators are well-suited to meet that demand, pairing the latest Aggreko technologies with hardware tailored to meet the specific requirements of operating in Canada.”

The 145 kW and 210 kW models are readily deployed canopy units for immediate energy needs, while the 1200 kW model is ideal for large industrial loads. These new additions further bolster Aggreko's comprehensive Canadian fleet, which offers a wide range of solutions from 25 kW to 1200 kW to meet diverse power demands. Through Aggreko's extensive network of Canadian service centers, the company's energy experts will work with customers in industries such as data centers, construction, oil and gas, mining, and events to deploy temporary power for a variety of applications. All three Canadian Tier 4 Final generators provide industry-leading fuel efficiency, ultra-low emissions, and significantly controlled noise levels, surpassing local requirements. These models are especially well-suited for Canada's expanding data center industry; as provincial regulators look to limit how power data center operators pull from the grid, Aggreko's Tier 4 Final generators provide the off-grid energy needed to keep data centers operational in a manner that's minimally disruptive to communities.

The Tier 4 Final generators are available now for customers across Canada. To connect with an Aggreko Canada sales representative or find your nearest service centre, visit (en français ). More information on the Tier 4 Final models can also be found on the Aggreko Canada site (en français ).

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy and optimise the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers' operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers' needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient and sustainable solutions that meet our customers' needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.

Founded in 1962, we created the category and continue to lead it. In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ over 6,900 people worldwide and are active in over 70 countries. We are part of the Aggreko group, which includes specialists in every aspect of energy and temperature control.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

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+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at