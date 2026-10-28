Retatrutide Leads Obesity Pipeline Recall Amid Limited Physician Awareness Of Other Treatment News, Spherix Global Insights Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among physicians aware of retatrutide's latest Phase 3 results, approximately three-quarters say the data would have a high impact on their likelihood to prescribe the therapy if approved.

Exton, PA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite a steady stream of clinical developments across the obesity treatment landscape, physician awareness of emerging evidence remains limited. New research from Spherix Global Insights reveals a notable contrast: while many surveyed physicians did not independently recall recent treatment news, Eli Lilly's investigational triple agonist retatrutide is attracting substantial attention among those familiar with its latest Phase 3 results.

An October 2026 Spherix survey of 53 U.S. primary care physicians (PCPs) and 49 endocrinologists found that fewer than 15% in either specialty could independently recall a recent development involving an approved obesity treatment. Even when presented with six recent developments, more than half of PCPs (57%) and nearly four in ten endocrinologists (39%) recognized none of them. The findings suggest that the volume of new clinical evidence entering the market is not necessarily translating into broad physician awareness.

Retatrutide captures attention among physicians familiar with emerging data

Among pipeline therapies, retatrutide stands out. Eli Lilly's investigational GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon receptor triple agonist was the most frequently recalled pipeline agent without prompting among both PCPs (26%) and endocrinologists (43%), indicating greater visibility than other investigational therapies included in the survey.

Retatrutide's Phase 3 TRIUMPH-2 results are the most widely recognized pipeline development evaluated, with approximately one-third of PCPs (32%) and nearly half of endocrinologists (49%) recognizing them when prompted. In the trial, patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes taking retatrutide 12 mg lost an average of 20.8% of their body weight over 80 weeks.

Among physicians aware of the results, 76% of PCPs and 75% of endocrinologists indicated that the data would have a high impact on their likelihood to prescribe retatrutide if approved.

The findings highlight an important distinction between awareness and potential prescribing consideration: although many physicians have yet to encounter the latest evidence, those who recognize it typically report that it could influence their future treatment decisions.

CagriSema Draws Interest Beyond Weight-Loss Efficacy

Novo Nordisk's investigational combination therapy CagriSema (cagrilintide and semaglutide) is also gaining visibility among endocrinologists, ranking second to retatrutide in unaided pipeline recall (16%). Nearly one-third (31%) recognized the recent REDEFINE 9 and REIMAGINE 5 results when prompted.

Among endocrinologists familiar with those efficacy findings, 47% reported that the data would have a high impact on their likelihood to prescribe CagriSema if approved. Separately, 73% of endocrinologists familiar with findings involving food-related thoughts and cravings, organ fat, and bone health reported a high anticipated prescribing impact.

Although these findings reflect different evidence packages and respondent groups, they suggest that physicians may evaluate emerging obesity therapies on dimensions extending beyond weight reduction alone.

Broader pipeline awareness remains limited

Awareness of developments involving other investigational therapies remains comparatively limited. Across the evaluated news items for Viking Therapeutics' VK2735, Structure Therapeutics' aleniglipron, Boehringer Ingelheim's survodutide, and Roche/Genentech's enicepatide, prompted awareness ranged from 2% to 11% among PCPs and 6% to 22% among endocrinologists.

These findings underscore the challenge of establishing visibility in an increasingly crowded pipeline, even when manufacturers report promising clinical results.

Endocrinologists show greater obesity pipeline awareness than primary care physicians

The research also reveals a notable difference between specialties. Nearly six in ten endocrinologists (59%) recalled at least one pipeline development without prompting, compared with just under one-third (30%) of PCPs. Endocrinologists demonstrated awareness across a broader range of investigational therapies, including CagriSema and other emerging mechanisms.

This divide suggests that manufacturers may need differentiated evidence-communication strategies for specialists and primary care physicians, particularly as the obesity treatment landscape becomes more complex.

“The challenge for manufacturers isn't simply generating compelling clinical data. It's ensuring that evidence reaches the physicians making treatment decisions,” said Jim Hickey, Obesity and Gastroenterology Franchise Head at Spherix Global Insights.“Retatrutide is a good example. Awareness is still developing, but physicians familiar with the latest results frequently expect them to influence their likelihood to prescribe. As more therapies enter the market, understanding where awareness translates into interest will become increasingly important.”

As next-generation obesity therapies advance toward potential commercialization, the findings highlight an increasingly important competitive challenge: translating clinical evidence into physician awareness and anticipated prescribing interest. Retatrutide's comparatively high recognition is accompanied by strong anticipated prescribing impact among physicians who know its latest results, while broader awareness gaps underscore the need for manufacturers to understand how evidence resonates across physician audiences.

Spherix Global Insights tracks physician awareness, perceptions, and prescribing intentions across the evolving obesity landscape through Market DynamixTM: Obesity, complemented by Launch DynamixTM coverage of Eli Lilly's FoundayoTM (orforglipron), Novo Nordisk's Wegovy® pill (oral semaglutide), and future obesity therapy launches. To learn more about Spherix's ongoing obesity market intelligence, contact the Spherix team.

About Market DynamixTM

Market DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and the likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Launch DynamixTM

Launch DynamixTM is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates ten dedicated therapeutic franchises – Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Neuroscience, Obesity, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Respiratory and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

To learn more, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect on LinkedIn.

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NOTICE: All company, brand, or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights' analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Jim Hickey Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...