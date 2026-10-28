Webinar To Explore How Gas And Diesel Engines Have Powered America's Past And What Lies Ahead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring industry leaders from Caterpillar, Cummins, John Deere, Mack Trucks, and Volvo Trucks

Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, the Engine Technology Forum (ETF) announces a webinar to spotlight the vital role engine technology has played in powering American progress throughout the nation's history and its continued importance in shaping the future.

As part of its yearlong Engines Power America at 250 celebration, ETF will host a webinar on November 10 featuring leaders in advanced engine technology representing Caterpillar, Cummins, John Deere, Mack Trucks, and Volvo Trucks. Speakers will discuss how engines have evolved over the last century, including dramatic improvements in efficiency, reliability, performance, fuel flexibility, and emissions reduction. They'll also discuss what's next.

Speakers include:



Andrea Brown, Director, Product Management - Mack Propulsion/VGNA Regulatory, Mack Trucks

Brad Sutton, Vice President - Powertrain Engineering, Cummins Inc.

Darrin Treptow, Vice President of Engine Engineering, John Deere

Joel Feucht, Vice President & General Manager for Large Power Systems Growth Markets, Caterpillar Inc.

John Bartel, Propulsion Director, Volvo Trucks North America Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, Engine Technology Forum (Moderator)

The event is free, but advance registration is required.

“Few technologies have contributed more quietly, yet more profoundly, to America's development than the internal combustion engine,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of ETF.“For 250 years, America's story has been one of innovation, productivity, and opportunity. Engine technology has helped connect communities, feed a growing nation, build essential infrastructure, strengthen our economy, and support national defense. As we celebrate America's first 250 years, we also recognize that the engine's story is still being written.”

To register, visit:

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

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Engines Power America at 250 Webinar

CONTACT: Allen Schaeffer Engine Technology Forum 3016687230...