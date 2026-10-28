SUN.Io Completes 52Nd Buyback And Burn: Total SUN Burned Surpasses 685M As Sunswap Accelerates Ecosystem Integrations

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its recurring buyback and burn program, SUN.io continues to channel protocol revenue from SunSwap, SunPump, and SunX into SUN token value accrual, while accelerating SunSwap's cross-platform integrations to reinforce decentralized liquidity.

SUN.io, the core DeFi liquidity infrastructure on the TRON network, has successfully executed its 52nd SUN token buyback and burn on October 27, removing more than 7.23 million SUN from circulation.

This round marks the platform's 52nd consecutive burn, bringing the cumulative total to over 685 million SUN tokens, valued at more than $11 million. The recurring, uninterrupted buybacks and burn cycle steadily reduces the circulating supply of SUN, underscoring the protocol's long-term commitment to sustainable ecosystem growth.

To guarantee complete on-chain transparency, SUN.io has launched a dedicated public dashboard for its SUN token buyback and burn program. The portal provides real-time access to program design, key metrics, funding sources, and detailed on-chain records for each burn round, enabling community members to verify the data at any time.

Alongside the ecosystem value accrual from its periodic token burns, SUN.io is rapidly expanding its product footprint-most notably through strategic integrations with its flagship DEX, SunSwap. The platform has recently completed full-stack technical integrations and formed deep strategic partnerships with on-chain trading aggregator Ave.ai, leading multi-chain wallet TokenPocket, and cross-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis.

These partnerships not only broaden SunSwap's user reach and unlock the potential of its underlying DEX architecture, but also deliver more affordable token swapping and liquidity services with fewer frictions for DeFi participants across the broader TRON ecosystem.



685M+ SUN Burned: Building a Traceable Value Loop Across the SUN Ecosystem

Since the launch of its buyback and burn program in 2021, SUN.io has maintained a consistent execution schedule across multiple market cycles. The first 52 burn rounds executed so far have removed up to 700 million SUN from circulation-representing over $11 million in value and approximately 3.44% of the total token supply. This outstanding track record has helped mitigate the impact of short-term market volatility while rallying SUN holders and ecosystem builders under a clear, dependable value thesis and sustainable roadmap.

According to the Announcement on the 52nd SUN Token Buyback and Burn (July 25, 2026-October 25, 2026), SUN.io executed 7,232,977.17 SUN (over 7.23 million SUN) during this time period.









The cumulative burn volume since the initial round on December 15, 2021 has surpassed the 685 million mark to 685,780,165.49 SUN.

All capital deployed for the buyback was funded by protocol revenues generated across SUN.io's three core verticals. Burn contributions by vertical are:



SunSwap V2: 388,023,868.41 SUN

SunPump: 285,879,914.81 SUN SunX: 11,876,382.27 SUN



This multi-stream composition demonstrates that value capture spans the full SUN.io ecosystem. As protocol revenues generated across SunSwap V2, SunPump, and SunX are continuously channeled into the buyback and burn reserve, organic growth in any single vertical translates into direct support for the token's value accrual.

This creates a self-reinforcing flywheel where ecosystem revenue growth continues to fuel protocol buybacks, which in turn contract circulating supply and drive long-term token value accrual.

Every buyback operation adheres strictly to on-chain transparency standards, with transaction hashes for each execution indexed publicly to guarantee a traceable, verifiable paper trail for community audit.









On top of this, the platform's dedicated SUN Buyback & Burn dashboard further institutionalizes the commitment to transparency by centralizing core metrics, execution workflows, revenue allocation breakdown, and historical on-chain transaction records. It shows cumulative burn volumes, upcoming burn accruals, execution rules, and revenue allocations across all verticals. With every historical transaction mapped directly to on-chain addresses for verification, the entire buyback and burn process remains subject to ongoing community audit, reinforcing trust in the platform's transparent value loop.









Backed by verifiable on-chain records and real-time reporting on the official SUN Buyback & Burn dashboard, SUN.io is delivering on its multi-cycle deflationary commitment through radical transparency. By establishing an unbroken, auditable pipeline-routing protocol revenue directly into permanent token burns-the platform reinforces predictable, long-term value accrual for SUN holders.

Live metrics from the dashboard confirm that cumulative on-chain burns have crossed 685 million SUN (approx. $11 million), permanently retiring 3.44% of the total circulating supply. Meanwhile, buyback momentum remains strong, with the latest cycle securing an additional 7.1 million SUN ready for burning.

As the SUN.io ecosystem scales, protocol revenue streams expand alongside it, strengthening the reserve earmarked for future buybacks. This sustained, fully transparent value-return loop provides a robust foundation for the token's long-term value accrual.

SunSwap Accelerates Ecosystem Integrations to Fuel Growth Across TRON's DeFi Landscape

Alongside the continuous rollout of its buyback and burn program, SUN.io is ramping up its product expansion and ecosystem infrastructure. SunSwap, the platform's core DEX, has made significant headway in its strategic partner program, completing end-to-end technical integrations with on-chain trading aggregator Ave.ai, leading multi-chain wallet TokenPocket, and cross-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis.

These partnerships span three core dimensions: aggregated trading entry points, high-traffic wallet access, and cross-chain liquidity routing. Together, they expand SunSwap's user reach, giving TRON DeFi users lower-friction access to deep liquidity and seamless token swaps.

The SUN.io team is actively onboarding more third-party platforms, extending SunSwap's integration footprint across a broader array of Web3 consumer touchpoints.

The platform's core operating metrics exhibit the same momentum. As of October 26, on-chain data shows SunSwap 's total value locked (TVL) approaching $645 million across more than 26,800 active liquidity pools. Network throughput remains steady, with daily on-chain transactions topping 14,000 and average daily trading volume holding above $50 million-solidifying the ecosystem's leadership in the industry.









Growth extends beyond SunSwap, with SUN.io 's broader product suite maintaining sharp upward momentum-most notably across its derivatives arm. According to DeFiLlama, total trading volume across all SUN.io product lines approached $15 billion in Q3 2026. Spot DEX trading contributed over $5 billion, while perpetual contract (perp) volume neared $9.7 billion, up roughly 25% quarter-over-quarter from the ~$7.75 billion performance in Q2.









The combined progress of SunSwap's ecosystem integrations and multi-product volume growth points to a broader shift: SUN.io 's full-stack liquidity infrastructure now serves a much wider range of on-chain trading needs beyond spot trading, creating a DeFi product matrix where multiple business lines grow in tandem.

On the incentives front, JustLend, the lending platform in the JUST ecosystem, joined forces in July with core TRON-based projects and Binance Web3 Wallet to roll out the $4.5 million TRON DeFi Summer campaign. Participants who supply liquidity to the dedicated SUN pool on JustLend can earn additional boosted yields. The campaign is currently running Season 3 (S3), where APYs in the SUN pool reach up to 25%, offering users a compelling option to co-build ecosystem liquidity while earning on-chain returns.

Between the token-burn feedback loop, volume expansion across core business lines, and active partner-incentive campaigns, SUN.io is activating a clear growth flywheel: infrastructure upgrades drive transaction volume, business growth feeds value back to users, and that value attracts further ecosystem expansion.

Looking ahead, SUN.io, as core DeFi liquidity infrastructure for the TRON ecosystem, plans to continue its buyback and burn program, channeling protocol revenue generated by ecosystem growth into the underlying value of the SUN token. On the product side, the platform will continue securing cross-platform integrations, deepening SunSwap's liquidity, refining the end-to-end user experience, and broadening its product lineup. With ecosystem partners on board, SUN.io will keep expanding its cross-platform integrations and deliver transparent and efficient infrastructure that supports the long-term on-chain growth of TRON DeFi and the diverse trading needs of users worldwide.



Contact Details:

SUN Team

Singapore

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