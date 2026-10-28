Digital Wellness Launches Protein Calculator For Mayo Clinic Diet To End The Guesswork Around Daily Protein Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New online and in-app feature applies nutrition science to generate personalized protein recommendations

BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Digital Wellness, the leading behavioral change platform for healthcare partners like the Mayo Clinic Diet, today announced the launch of its Protein Calculator, a new evidence-based tool designed to help members determine a daily protein target.

Protein intake has become a widely discussed topic in nutrition and weight management, and public guidance on the subject remains varied and often unreliable. Generic protein recommendations are typically based on a single formula applied uniformly across a population. The Protein Calculator was developed to address this gap, producing a clinically backed daily recommendation for protein intake. The Protein Calculator:





Was developed and is maintained under the review of registered dietitians and nutrition professionals at Mayo Clinic.





Includes considerations relevant to members managing weight loss with GLP-1 or other weight loss medications, a population for whom adequate protein intake is a factor in preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss.





Integrates with the Mayo Clinic Diet's existing meal planning tools, allowing members to apply their calculated target directly to a structured meal plan.





“In an environment where influencers continue to push protein-maxing without any formal nutrition training, it is important to get the right information from a trusted source,” said Scott Penn, Global CEO of Digital Wellness.“Mayo Clinic is the world's number 1 hospital system and there is no better source of medical information. Our new Protein Calculator will help people understand the right amount of protein that they need for their own individual circumstances.”

"There's so much misinformation that revolves around a 'one-size-fits-all' mentality," said Tara Schmidt, M. Ed., RDN, LD, lead dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet. "The Protein Calculator was developed with the same clinical rigor Mayo Clinic applies across the Mayo Clinic Diet program, and everyone should have access to accurate, clinically backed information regarding nutrition."

The Protein Calculator is available now on diet.mayoclinic.org/us/protein-calculator.

About Digital Wellness





For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world. Founded by Scott Penn and reinforced by collaborations with Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations. In addition to powering the Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About the Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight-loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

For more information, visit diet.mayoclinic.org.

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