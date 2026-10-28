Aibotics Provides PHILL ROBOTTM Manufacturing Update As 3DX Industries Supports Five-Unit Pilot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-unit pilot combines component development, prototyping and assembly as AIBotics works toward production validation

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company") announced today an update on development and manufacturing of PHILL ROBOTTM, its proprietary AI-powered massage and wellness platform, as U.S.-based manufacturing partner 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCID: DDDX) continues its support of the initial five-unit pilot program.

The pilot program is designed to establish the manufacturing processes, assembly procedures and quality standards needed to move PHILL from continued product development toward a repeatable production model. 3DX is providing component manufacturing, prototyping, assembly and manufacturing-development support while AIBotics retains responsibility for software, AI architecture, system integration and overall product performance.

PHILL requires close coordination among mechanical design, electronic components, software and robotic functionality. The manufacturing program draws on 3DX's capabilities in metal additive manufacturing, advanced resin printing, precision CNC machining, finishing and assembly, allowing the physical design to be refined as the system progresses through its pilot stage.

The proposed sequence for completing the pilot is organized around engineering and design review; production and inspection of pilot components; mechanical and electronic assembly; AIBotics-led software and system integration; functional testing and any required refinements; and final acceptance of the five pilot units. This sequence is a planning framework and is subject to confirmation with 3DX, including the status and timing of each stage.

3DX Industries will provide a target delivery timetable for the five-unit PHILL pilot once the remaining manufacturing, integration, and validation requirements have been confirmed.

The five-unit pilot is intended to provide the technical and operational basis for any subsequent production planning. Decisions regarding expanded manufacturing, commercial rollout and customer deliveries will depend on completion of the pilot, demonstrated product performance, available financing and final production arrangements.

“Our priority is to turn PHILL's design into a product that can be manufactured, integrated and tested consistently,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics.“The five-unit pilot is an important step in establishing that foundation. We want to define the work that remains, complete it systematically and communicate meaningful progress as PHILL moves toward commercialization.”

PHILL ROBOTTM is being developed as an AI-powered robotic wellness platform designed to provide personalized, on-demand massage and therapeutic-touch functions in homes, fitness and recovery facilities, hospitality properties and related environments. The platform combines a foldable robotic arm with adaptive AI control, interchangeable massage functions and connected software. AIBotics recently announced additional steps to protect the PHILL ROBOTTM trademark as development and commercialization efforts continue.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation through strategic partnerships. The Company focuses on real-world execution, identifying, implementing and expanding technologies that automate operations in markets where demand is accelerating. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a global robotics deployment platform with a repeatable framework for international scale. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning PHILL ROBOTTM development, manufacturing processes, engineering and system integration, completion and delivery of pilot units, future production, commercialization and potential market opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical or design changes, component availability, manufacturing and testing outcomes, third-party performance, funding needs, production costs, customer demand and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that development milestones, production plans or anticipated commercial activities will be completed on any expected schedule or at all. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and AIBotics undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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David L. Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

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