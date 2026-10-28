Lifesafer Expands Into South Korea As Country Takes New Steps To Combat Repeat Drunk Driving

LifeSafer Ignition Interlock Device in Cupholder

LifeSafer partners with VITS Korea to bring ignition interlock technology to South Korea, supporting new requirements aimed at preventing repeat drunk driving.

SOUTH KOREA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With repeat offenders accounting for 44% of drunk driving offenses, South Korea is turning to ignition interlock technology to help break the cycle.On October 25, 2026, South Korea began applying ignition interlock requirements to eligible repeat drunk driving offenders, marking a significant step forward in the country's road safety efforts.Ignition interlock technology has a proven track record. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ignition interlock devices (IIDs) reduce repeat drunk driving offenses by approximately 70% while installed.As South Korea implements anti-drunk-driving device requirements, LifeSafer, a global leader in ignition interlock technology, is expanding into the country to support the initiative and help prevent impaired driving before it happens.“South Korea is taking an important step toward preventing repeat impaired driving, and we're proud to support that progress,” Juvenio Palma, Director of International Markets at LifeSafer, said.“We're bringing decades of experience and proven technology to help make South Korea's roads safer for everyone.”A New Approach to Repeat Drunk DrivingUnder South Korea's Road Traffic Act, drivers who commit a second qualifying drunk driving offense within five years must obtain a conditional license requiring an ignition interlock device before returning to the road. These individuals may only operate vehicles equipped with an approved ignition interlock device.How Ignition Interlock Devices WorkAn ignition interlock device is connected to a vehicle's ignition system and will prevent the vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected.LifeSafer devices use fuel cell technology to precisely measure an individual's breath alcohol concentration. To take a test, users will simply need to blow into the device. The system also captures images during breath tests, helping verify who is providing each sample, supporting accountability throughout the program.Bringing Proven Technology to South KoreaLifeSafer brings more than 35 years of experience, operations across 11 countries, and support for more than 150,000 program participants globally each year.To bring this technology to drivers across South Korea, LifeSafer is partnering with VITS Korea, a local expert in road safety.“We are extremely excited to launch the LifeSafer Interlock Program in South Korea and be part of this important step forward in road safety. This initiative represents a meaningful opportunity to help prevent repeat drunk driving, protect innocent lives, and build safer roads and communities throughout Korea,” Ji Hoon Hwang, CEO of VITS Korea, said.“We are proud to partner with LifeSafer to bring proven technology and a shared commitment to accountability and road safety to drivers across the country.”Helping Break the CycleFor South Korea, the introduction of ignition interlocks represents more than a new driving requirement. It's an opportunity to stop repeat impaired driving before another dangerous incident occurs. By bringing proven technology and decades of experience to South Korea, LifeSafer aims to support the country's efforts to reduce repeat offenses and make roads safer for everyone.About LifeSaferWith more than 35 years of experience, LifeSafer is a global leader in alcohol monitoring and vehicle safety technology. The company specializes in ignition interlock devices designed to prevent individuals from starting a vehicle if alcohol is detected on their breath. LifeSafer has helped more than 2 million customers comply with court and licensing requirements while supporting safer roads. Known for its reliable, user-friendly technology and dedicated customer support, LifeSafer operates across the United States and is rapidly expanding its global presence to serve communities worldwide.For more information, visit co

Carly Collette

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LifeSafer Expands into South Korea as Country Takes New Steps to Combat Repeat Drunk Driving News Provided By SCRAM Systems October 28, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Technology, World & Regional



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