Brandrank.AI Launches Purchase Funnel To Show How AI Rates Brands Against Competitors

Introducing BrandRank's Purchase Funnel

Source: BrandRank platform assessment across six AI answer engines, October 21, 2026; 10 categories, 5 brands. Rows are sorted by GEICO's score. The four labeled competitors beat GEICO by 1.5 or more in that category. GEICO is a public brand used as an ex

New assessment compares brands on ten factors, including value, product performance and customer experience.

- Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder and CPO of BrandRankCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BrandRank today announced the Purchase Funnel, a new feature within its AI Vulnerability Shield that shows how leading AI answer engines score brands and their competitors across ten purchase considerations.The categories include brand sentiment, product performance, price to value, innovation, safety, authenticity and customer experience.Most AI visibility tools simply report whether a brand is mentioned or cited. BrandRank focuses on AI Recommendation Share because visibility alone doesn't win customers. What matters is whether AI recommends your brand when consumers are deciding what to buy.The Purchase Funnel gets its name from the growing role AI plays in shaping consumer purchase decisions. As shoppers turn to AI to compare options, assess trade-offs and decide what to buy, answer engines increasingly influence which brands make the consideration set and which earn a recommendation.BrandRank's Purchase Funnel examines the underlying factors driving those evaluations, helping brands understand where they win, competitors have an advantage, and why.An October 21, 2026, assessment of five U.S. auto insurance brands by the BrandRank platform illustrates what the Purchase Funnel reveals. GEICO scored 8.2 on Price to value, the highest in its competitive set, and 3.8 on Sustainability, below State Farm, Progressive, Allstate and Farmers.At the time of the analysis, the absence of sustainability or climate evidence impacted GEICO's lower Sustainability score in the answer engine assessment. The analysis also revealed differences on Transparency across the answer engines, with Gemini scoring GEICO 3 and ChatGPT scoring it 6.GEICO is used as a public example and is not a BrandRank customer. The scores reflect the BrandRank platform's assessments across major answer engines at the time of testing.What the Purchase Funnel revealsThe Purchase Funnel gives brands a clearer understanding of four key areas:.Brand strengths and weaknesses: Where AI rates a brand favorably and where it falls short..Competitive performance: Which competitors score higher across specific purchase considerations..Reasons behind the scores: The explanations AI engines provide for their assess-ments..Differences across AI engines: Where individual engines evaluate the same brand differently.Helping brands prioritize improvementsBy pairing scores with clear evidence of answer engine assessments, the Purchase Funnel helps brand teams assess the accuracy of AI claims, identify potential gaps in public information and prioritize improvements. Regular assessments by the BrandRank platform across major answer engines allow teams to track how the evaluations change over time.“An overall score can hide a brand's strengths and weaknesses,” said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder and CPO of BrandRank.“The Purchase Funnel lets teams see where they stand against competitors and what the leading AI answer engines say about them across the consumer journey. They can evaluate those scores and the supporting reasons and prioritize what to address first.”The Purchase Funnel is available now to all BrandRank customers within the AI Vulnerability Shield.About BrandRankBrandRank works with the world's leading brands and executives to strengthen trust and purchase intent by uncovering vulnerabilities, purchase-driving insights, and growth opportunities across AI answer engines. Our SaaS platform tracks all major answer engines to improve brand visibility, ensure content is AI-ready, and rigorously measure brand claims, recommendations, and instructional accuracy. Learn more at .

Pete Blackshaw

BrandRank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BrandRank Launches Purchase Funnel to Show How AI Rates Brands Against Competitors News Provided By BrandRank October 28, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.