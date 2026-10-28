Winter Jam 2027 Brings Crowder, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Strings & Heart, Terrian, RED & Newsong To Arenas Nationwide

Winter Jam 2027 Lineup

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Winter Jam, Christian music's largest annual tour, is hitting the road again in 2027 with a lineup of artists from across the genre's diverse musical stylings. Founded and produced by Newsong and promoted in partnership with TPR., the Winter Jam 2027 Tour will feature performances by Crowder, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Strings & Heart, Terrian, Red, and Newsong, along with speaker Zane Black.

“There's something pretty incredible about thousands of strangers walking into an arena and leaving feeling like family,” said Crowder.“That's what I love about Winter Jam. We get to make a whole lot of noise about the greatest hope in the world. I can't wait.”

The 2027 tour kicks off January 15 in Jacksonville, FL, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and will travel to 34 cities nationwide. Stops include Tampa, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Nashville, Birmingham, Louisville, Grand Rapids, Oklahoma City, Des Moines, and more, bringing fans together for an evening of live music, community, and ministry.

Fans can arrive early for the Pre-Jam Party, featuring Natural State, CJ Emulous, and Mary-Clair.

“I couldn't be more excited to be back on Winter Jam for the third time!! This tour holds such a special place in my heart,” adds Anne Wilson.“I'm so grateful for another opportunity to share the hope of Jesus with people all across the country. I truly believe God is going to do something incredible in 2027, and I can't wait to be a part of it!!”

Known for its“no ticket required” approach, Winter Jam continues its long-standing tradition of affordability and accessibility, with admission only a $15 donation at the door. Fans can also join Jam Nation for free and early admission, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to connect directly with artists during select Q&A sessions.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Winter Jam has grown into one of the most influential tours in Christian music, consistently ranking among Pollstar's Top 100 Tours and drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year. The tour's unique model-no tickets, one affordable donation-reflects its heart for accessibility and ministry.

Fans can find full tour information, city-specific details, and Jam Nation registration at jamtour

WINTER JAM 2027 TOUR DATES

January 15, 2027 | Jacksonville, FL

January 16, 2027 | Tampa, FL

January 17, 2027 | Duluth, GA

January 22, 2027 | Tulsa, OK

January 23, 2027 | Kansas City, MO

January 24, 2027 | Des Moines, IA

January 28, 2027 | Evansville, IN

January 29, 2027 | Nashville, TN

January 30, 2027 | Louisville, KY

January 31, 2027 | Little Rock, AR

February 4, 2027 | Grand Rapids, MI

February 5, 2027 | Charleston, WV

February 6, 2027 | Columbus, OH

February 7, 2027 | Cincinnati, OH

February 11, 2027 | Reading, PA

February 12, 2027 | Raleigh, NC

February 13, 2027 | Greensboro, NC

February 18, 2027 | Peoria, IL

February 19, 2027 | Springfield, MO

February 20, 2027 | St. Charles, MO

February 21, 2027 | Southaven, MS

February 26, 2027 | Greenville, SC

February 27, 2027 | Birmingham, AL

February 28, 2027 | Mobile, AL

March 4, 2027 | Fort Wayne, IN

March 5, 2027 | Knoxville, TN

March 6, 2027 | Indianapolis, IN

March 7, 2027 | Tupelo, MS

March 12, 2027 | Wichita, KS

March 13, 2027 | Oklahoma City, OK

March 14, 2027 | Bossier City, LA

March 19, 2027 | Charlotte, NC

March 20, 2027 | State College, PA

March 21, 2027 | Ypsilanti, MI

About Winter Jam:

Founded over two decades ago by Newsong, Winter Jam remains committed to its mission of presenting the gospel through music in an accessible and affordable way. The tour has ranked among Pollstar's top tours numerous times, continuing to reach audiences nationwide.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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Brittney Peek

TPR.

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Winter Jam 2027 Brings Crowder, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Strings & Heart, Terrian, RED & Newsong to Arenas Nationwide News Provided By TPR. October 28, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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