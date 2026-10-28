DC Wine & Spirits Shares Tips For On-Time Champagne Gifts

Veuve Clicquot Champagne with Gourmet Basket

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Washington-area gift retailer outlines delivery windows, order cutoffs and age-verification rules ahead of the November and December gifting peak

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DC Wine & Spirits, an online gift retailer based in Washington, DC, has released delivery guidance for the holiday season. It covers delivery times by region, same-day order cutoffs and the ID checks needed when alcohol is delivered.The company said the guidance responds to a problem that repeats every December. Gifts are ordered too close to a holiday to arrive in time, or they are sent back because no adult was home to sign for them.Delivery timing depends on where a gift is going. In Washington, DC and Northern Virginia, the company offers same-day delivery on orders placed before 2 p.m. Eastern time on business days. Orders to New York City, Maryland and New Jersey can usually arrive the next day. Standard shipping to other states typically takes two to five business days. A full list of cities and states served is available on the company's delivery coverage page by state and city.Alcohol deliveries also come with legal requirements. The person receiving the gift must be 21 or older and show a valid ID at the door. Shipments cannot go to P.O. boxes or military APO addresses. The company advises senders to confirm that an adult will be home, or to use a work address during business hours."Most of the delivery problems we see in December are about timing, not the gift itself," said the DC Wine & Spirits team. "A gift ordered a week ahead almost always arrives as planned. A gift ordered two days before Christmas, to a house where nobody is home, often does not."The company said Champagne is one of its most requested holiday and corporate gifts. Its catalog lists more than 150 options, including bottles from about two dozen Champagne houses and curated Champagne gift sets with chocolates or glassware.Each order can include a free message card. Some gifts can also carry custom labels or engraving, which the company said takes extra time. Senders who want a personalized bottle are advised to order earlier than they would for a standard gift.Businesses sending gifts to five or more recipients can place bulk orders by phone or through a downloadable order form. Corporate buyers are advised to send recipient lists in early December. This leaves time to check addresses. For recipients whose taste is unknown, many buyers send a recognizable label, such as Veuve Clicquot Champagne in a gift basket with chocolates or gourmet snacks.Key points for holiday senders:- Same-day or next-day delivery to nearby areas in the Northeast requires an order before 2 p.m. Eastern on a business day. Same-day delivery is also available in Los Angeles, with next-day delivery on selected items to the rest of California.- Standard delivery to most other states takes two to five business days.- Recipients must be 21 or older and present ID at delivery.- P.O. boxes and APO addresses cannot receive alcohol shipments.About DC Wine & SpiritsDC Wine & Spirits is a locally owned online retailer of wine, Champagne and gourmet gift baskets, with locations in Washington, DC and Vienna, Virginia. Founded in 2014, the company began selling gifts online in 2018. It delivers to most U.S. states and reports more than 50,000 orders delivered nationwide. More information is available at .

Tarun Gera

DC Wine & Spirits

+1 202-459-8489

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DC Wine & Spirits Shares Tips for On-Time Champagne Gifts News Provided By DC Wine & Spirits October 28, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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