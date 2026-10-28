India, Singapore Agree To Strengthen Energy Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik held a discussion with Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Energy and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang on closer energy cooperation under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the proposed cross-border electricity interconnection between the two countries, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2026, from 26th to 28th October, which the Indian minister is attending.

Naik invited long-term Singaporean investment in transmission, pumped storage, battery storage and renewable energy in India.

Cooperation in green hydrogen and ammonia, energy efficiency, and partnerships between Indian power equipment manufacturers and Singapore's utilities were also discussed.

He also held bilateral meetings with his counterpart from Bhutan and the IRENA and IEA chiefs.

Naik and Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Lyonpo Sonam Tashi reviewed progress on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, where dam works have progressed steadily since concreting resumed in April 2026, and noted the satisfactory operations of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II project.

They also discussed the other projects that are under discussion in partnership with Indian entities, along with the cross-border transmission planning up to 2040, the statement said.

In his meeting with Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Naik appreciated IRENA's work as a platform for international cooperation on renewable energy and discussed deeper cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

The discussions covered affordable finance for renewable energy in developing economies, long-term energy planning, green hydrogen and capacity building, including in the ASEAN region.

Besides, the Indian minister met Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA). Naik welcomed the forthcoming launch of the IEA's India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026 at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and the India Critical Minerals Report at India Mining Week.

Addressing sessions on the first two days of the event, Naik said India's installed electricity capacity stood at 558.9 GW as of 30 September 2026, of which about 308 GW, or 55 per cent, came from non-fossil sources.

He noted that India achieved 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity in June 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 NDC target, and is now working towards 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

Highlighting progress under the flagship schemes, he said that around 53 lakh rooftop solar systems had been installed under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, benefiting about 63 lakh households.

Under PM-KUSUM, nearly 12 lakh standalone solar pumps have been installed, and more than 17 lakh grid-connected agricultural pumps have been solarised, adding about 16.7 GW of decentralised renewable energy capacity and benefiting around 30 lakh farmers, the statement added.